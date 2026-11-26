MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan treated social media to a rare and candid family moment as she shared a picture featuring her mother, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, and brother Abhishek Bachchan.

In the photograph, Jaya is seen standing in the centre in a heavily embroidered traditional outfit, while Abhishek, dressed in a navy blue bandhgala with white trousers, stands beside her. Shweta is seen dressed in a colourful traditional ensemble, and is seen playfully raising her hand above her mother's head, while Abhishek mirrors the gesture on the other side.

The sibling duo are seen striking a fun pose for the camera, capturing a warm family moment. The picture was shared by Shweta on her social media account with the song 'Alfaaz' by Hamza Malik and Zain Zohaib playing in the background. Shweta captioned the story with a simple yet apt note,“The song is my caption.”

Talking about Jaya Bachchan, the actress made her screen debut as a teenager in Satyajit Ray's Bengali film Mahanagar before making her adult Hindi-film debut with Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Guddi in 1971.

She went on to establish herself as one of the leading actresses of the 1970s with films such as Uphaar, Koshish, Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke, Mili, Zanjeer and Sholay. Jaya married Amitabh Bachchan in 1973, and the couple went on to have two children, Shweta and Abhishek. After the birth of her children, she stepped away from acting for an extended period, choosing to focus on her family.

She eventually returned to the screen after a long sabbatical and took on a new phase of character-driven roles in films including Fiza, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Naa Ho and later Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

–IANS

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