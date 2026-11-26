MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, November 2026: Al Masaood Power Division, part of Al Masaood Group, is showcasing the latest mtu NautIQ Bridge technology from Rolls-Royce Power Systems at the Dubai International Boat Show (DIBS) 2026, taking place from 25 to 29 November at Dubai Harbour. The participation highlights the evolution of integrated yacht technology and Al Masaood Power's commitment to bringing advanced marine solutions to customers and partners across the region.Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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As an authorised distributor of mtu solutions from Rolls-Royce in the UAE, Bahrain and Iraq, Al Masaood Power supports customers in the region with marine solutions and specialised aftersales capabilities. Through its participation at DIBS, the company is showcasing how mtu marine technologies address the evolving requirements of yacht owners, operators and shipyards.

At the centre of the showcase is the mtu NautIQ Bridge“Point Break” concept, which combines advanced digital technologies with a new approach to onboard space utilisation. Designed for the next generation of semi-custom yachts of around 50 metres, it reimagines the traditional bridge as both an efficient command centre and an adaptable part of the yacht's living environment.

The concept features a next-generation Human Machine Interface (HMI) for more intuitive navigation, a vertical display arrangement that optimises space and enhances situational awareness, and an advanced Head-Up Display that projects essential navigation information into the captain's field of view. The concept is also designed to accommodate future AI-supported onboard functionalities and is compatible with mtu NautIQ Foresight, Rolls-Royce's platform for predictive monitoring of engine and onboard systems health.

When the yacht is not under navigation, the displays can retract to free up the space for other uses, allowing designers and shipyards to make better use of premium onboard space without compromising operational readiness, safety or functionality.

The technology forms part of Rolls-Royce's“From Bridge to Propeller” approach, which links mtu propulsion, energy management, automation and bridge technologies to support an integrated approach to yacht operation and system management.

Rasso Bartenschlager, General Manager, Al Masaood Power Division, said:“The expectations of yacht owners and operators are changing rapidly, with greater emphasis on digitalisation, intelligent integration and the onboard experience. Through our partnership with Rolls-Royce and its mtu brand, we are bringing technologies to the regional market that respond to these priorities while maintaining the safety, reliability and performance that are fundamental to marine operations.

“Dubai International Boat Show gives us an important opportunity to engage with owners, operators, shipyards and industry stakeholders, and to demonstrate how the latest bridge technology can support a more connected, intuitive and efficient onboard experience.”

As the authorised distributor of mtu solutions in the UAE, Bahrain and Iraq, Al Masaood Power supports customers with tailored marine solutions and specialised aftersales capabilities. Its presence at DIBS, which brings together yacht manufacturers, technology providers and industry professionals, allows the division to connect with regional and international stakeholders and explore the evolving needs of the yacht and marine industries.

Al Masaood Power will be exhibiting at Stand [ESS-87]

About Al Masaood Power Division:

Al Masaood Power Division represents mtu, Volvo Penta and Leroy Somer in the UAE and Bahrain, providing the highest standards of aftersales services. The Division's professional team possesses cutting edge technological knowledge and know-how and can plan and execute both customized and efficient solutions for its customers.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc: Rolls-Royce is a force for progress; powering, protecting and connecting people everywhere. Our products and service packages help our customers meet the growing need for power across multiple industries; enable governments to equip their armed forces with the power required to protect their citizens; and connect people, societies, cultures and economies together. Rolls-Royce has a local presence in 47 countries and customers in over a hundred more, including airlines and aircraft leasing companies, armed forces and navies, and marine and industrial customers. Through our multi-year transformation programme, we are building a high-performing, competitive, resilient and growing Rolls-Royce. We are building the financial capacity and agility to allow us to successfully develop and deliver the products that will support our customers through the energy transition. Annual underlying revenue was £20.1 billion in 2025, and underlying operating profit was £3.46 billion. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc is a publicly traded company (LSE: RR., ADR: RYCEY, LEI: 213800EC7997ZBLZJH69). Rolls-Royce Power Systems is headquartered in Friedrichshafen in southern Germany and employs more than 11,000 people. The product portfolio includes-brand high-speed engines, automation and propulsion systems for ships, heavy land, rail and defence vehicles and for the oil and gas industry. The portfolio also includes diesel and gas systems and battery containers for mission critical, standby and continuous power, combined generation of heat and power, and microgrids. With its climate friendly technologies, Rolls-Royce Power Systems is helping to drive the energy transition.