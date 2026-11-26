MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, November 2026: REEF Luxury Developments, the Dubai-based developer behind the world's first patented outdoor cooling technology, has officially unveiled“REEF 995”, the sixth building in the world with REEF's patented Outdoor-Cooled Sunken Balconies, an AED 400 million residential development in Dubai Land Residence Complex. The project, which incorporates a longevity hub and a mall, reflects REEF's focus on outdoor cooling technology, with homes designed to enhance the human living experience. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Spanning two basement levels, a ground floor, three podium levels, and 17 residential floors, REEF 995 comprises 334 homes, including luxurious studios and one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences. Each home features REEF's patented Outdoor-Cooled Sunken Balcony, enabling year-round use of open-air spaces, even in peak summer conditions. Completion is expected in Q4 2028.

Drawing design inspiration from the timeless legacy of classical French architecture, REEF 995 reflects the elegance, symmetry, and spatial principles that define traditional Parisian design. This influence is expressed through its French Courtyards, bringing a distinctive European architectural character into a contemporary residential setting. The result is a harmonious blend of classical architectural heritage and modern living, complementing REEF's innovation-led approach to residential development.

Driven by REEF's vision to enhance the human living experience and promote people's wellness, the project is anchored by a dedicated Longevity Hub, with facilities for hyperbaric oxygen therapy, red light therapy, and cryotherapy. It also includes a mall spanning two floors, alongside 24,660 sq ft of amenities, including a fully equipped gym, vegetable garden, hammock and Zen garden, infinity swimming pool, children's pool, jacuzzi, jogging track, chess garden and CrossFit area. The rooftop features an outdoor cinema, a cricket pitch and a barbecue area.

Strategically located at the entrance of Dubai Land Residence Complex from Dubai–Al Ain Road, and next to a park, REEF 995 offers direct connectivity to major road networks and key destinations across Dubai, positioning the development as a convenient address for everyday living and a compelling long-term investment opportunity.

Commenting on the unveiling, Samer Ambar, CEO of REEF Luxury Developments, said:“With REEF 995, we continue to advance our commitment to unique design that places human wellbeing at the center of luxury living. The integration of French Courtyards with our patented outdoor cooling technology and wellness facilities reflects REEF's core value of innovation and enhancing the human living experience.”

“With REEF 995, we are not following trends; we are setting them. From our patented outdoor-cooled sunken balconies to French courtyards, a dedicated longevity hub and an integrated mall, every element is designed to make luxury experiential and part of everyday life, backed by strong investment fundamentals in one of Dubai's most promising communities, Dubai Land Residence Complex.”

REEF 995 adds to the company's growing portfolio, reinforcing REEF Luxury Developments' position at the forefront of design-driven, future-ready projects in Dubai.