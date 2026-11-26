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orocco is preparing to host the inaugural edition of Global Aviation Africa (GAA 2027), an international event dedicated to the development of air transport, airport infrastructure, aviation technologies and investment opportunities across the African continent. The event will take place from 24 to 26 March 2027 at the Casablanca International Fair (AMDIE).

Held under the auspices of thethe event aims to establish itself as a leading platform bringing together institutional decision-makers, economic stakeholders and professionals from Africa's aviation and airport industries.

This ministerial endorsement highlights the strategic importance attached to the development of the air transport sector and to strengthening Morocco's position as a hub for connectivity, investment and cooperation between Africa and international markets.M

At a time when the African continent is undergoing major transformations in its transport infrastructure and experiencing growing demand for air connectivity, Morocco is reaffirming its role as a strategic gateway linking Africa with Europe and the rest of the world.

Investments in the modernisation of airport infrastructure, the development of air transport and the strengthening of the aviation industry's industrial capabilities reflect the momentum driving this sector forward.

Against this backdrop, Global Aviation Africa 2027 aims to support the sector's development ambitions by promoting knowledge sharing, international partnerships and the identification of new economic opportunities.

Organised by MIE Events in partnership with Niche Ideas, Global Aviation Africa will bring together key players across the aviation ecosystem, including airport authorities, airlines, public institutions, investors, manufacturers, equipment suppliers, technology providers and specialised operators.

Over three days, the exhibition will feature an international exhibition space, thematic conferences, B2B business meetings and institutional discussions addressing the sector's major challenges and opportunities.

Key topics will include airport modernisation, digital transformation, airport security and safety, air logistics, smart infrastructure, technological innovation and the transition towards more sustainable aviation.

The event will also provide Moroccan and international companies with an opportunity to expand their professional networks, showcase their solutions and establish partnerships with key decision-makers in the African market.

Through its inaugural edition, Global Aviation Africa aims to strengthen cooperation between public- and private-sector stakeholders and support the development of strategic projects that will shape the future of African air transport.

Global Aviation Africa 2027 therefore aims to establish itself as a key meeting point for innovation, investment and international cooperation, contributing to a more connected, efficient and sustainable African aviation industry.

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About MIE Events:

MIE Events is an international exhibition and conference organizer operating across Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. Through its Moroccan subsidiary, Global Exhibition Morocco, the group develops industry-focused events designed to facilitate trade, investment, and international partnerships. About Niche Ideas:

Niche Ideas is a highly experienced, Dubai-based event management company specializing in developing and managing international conferences and exhibitions across the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia. With a dedicated focus on connecting sellers and buyers, Niche provides unique and effective meeting platforms for its clients, delivering innovative programmes for some of the region's leading summits and exhibitions across multiple industries. The firm also organises the annual Global Airports Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, one of the leading aviation events globally.

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