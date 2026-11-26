Centurion [South Africa], November 26 (ANI): South African coach Shukri Conrad has his eyes on success against Joe Root-led England on home soil as the defending World Test Champions (WTC) continue their dominant run in the current 2025-27 cycle. The Proteas took one more step closer to defending the mace they won at Lord's in 2025 and qualifying for next year's decider when they swept past Bangladesh 2-0 on home soil in style courtesy of a commanding victory in the second and final Test at Centurion that was wrapped up on Wednesday.

It helped South Africa extend their lead at the top of the World Test Championship standings, though Conrad knows there is still plenty of cricket to be played before his team books their spot at the 2027 final at The Oval in June. South Africa host England in a three-match series starting next month - a team they haven't beaten on home soil since 2000 - before their campaign concludes with two Tests in Sri Lanka early next year, and Conrad knows how crucial the upcoming period is for his side as they seek a second straight appearance at the World Test Championship Final.

“International cricket is about pressure, and we are reaching, arguably, the crescendo of our summer, when the Barmy Army arrives in a few weeks' time," Conrad said, as quoted by ICC, after South Africa's emphatic victory over Bangladesh in the second Test by an innings and 239 runs.

“Character is a big thing for us, and who do we think will stand up to the English threat on the field, and possibly what they are going to bring off the field as well, because it is going to be massive for us. We have not beaten England in many years," he added.

Conrad suggested his players will be afforded some time off before that first Test with England commences on December 17, while South Africa's coach also confirmed that experienced captain Temba Bavuma would likely return from injury for that contest in Johannesburg prior to Christmas.

He also said there would be some thought given to how best to shape South Africa's middle-order for the England series, with the number five position in the line-up currently held by Matthew Breetzke still the cause for some discussion. Despite his rich run of form in ODIs, Breetzke is struggling in Tests, having scored just 85 runs across six Tests with a best score of 43.

“Obviously, there are a couple of things that we need to consider. I would like to assume that (captain) Temba (Bavuma) is going to be fit for the first Test. He automatically comes in, and then there's a conversation around that No.5 spot," Conrad noted. "But I did say that I want to bring stability to this batting lineup. I do not want guys to feel that every time they walk out there, it's like an audition that they're going to. That's not the intention, and certainly not the case.”

Series result: First Test: 15-19 November, Johannesburg (South Africa won by nine wickets) Second Test: 23-27 November 23-27, Centurion (South Africa won by an innings and 219 runs). (ANI)