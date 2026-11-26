Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the 'Bahujan Swaraj Sankalp Maharally' organised by the Samajik Parivartan Morcha in Lucknow on Constitution Day. The Samajik Parivartan Morcha, comprising the AIMIM and Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram), organised the rally, which Owaisi said had sent a message to the people of Uttar Pradesh as well as the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister.“I am sure that gathering here in such large numbers sends a message to the people of Uttar Pradesh, and at the same time, gathering here in lakhs sends a message to Narendra Modi and Yogi as well,” he said.

Owaisi said the gathering also sent a message to its leadership that people would no longer fall prey to“opportunism and deceit”.“Friends, your days are coming to an end,” he said, addressing the gathering. Describing the alliance as a beginning of partnership, brotherhood and justice, Owaisi said,“This is a noble beginning. This is the beginning of partnership. This is the beginning of brotherhood. This is the beginning of justice.” Referring to Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief Chandrashekhar Azad, Owaisi said the success of the Samajik Parivartan Morcha would represent the success of hope, justice and the end of oppression, as well as the beginning of a new era.

Congratulating the gathering on Constitution Day, Owaisi said the adoption of the Constitution was not an accident and credited Dr BR Ambedkar for shaping the country's constitutional framework.“Our elders, especially Baba Saheb Ambedkar, prevented this country from becoming a Hindu nation,” he said, adding that Ambedkar's presence had thwarted the efforts of those who wanted to take the country in that direction. Owaisi also referred to Ambedkar's opposition to untouchability, saying that he had resolved to eliminate the practice. Highlighting the opening words of the Constitution, Owaisi said it did not begin in the name of any god or goddess but with the words“We the People of India”.“My dear friends and elders, today Babasaheb Ambedkar is among us,” he added. (ANI)