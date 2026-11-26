New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Cyprus and India are looking to deepen maritime cooperation, with a focus on shipping, logistics, maritime education, green shipping and investment opportunities, Cyprus Deputy Minister of Shipping Marina Hadjimanolis said on Thursday. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Hadjimanolis said maritime cooperation had emerged as an important pillar of the strategic partnership between the two countries following the elevation of bilateral ties during the state visit of Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides to India in May this year.

She said the recent Cyprus-India Maritime Business Forum, held in Mumbai on November 23, brought together representatives of the maritime and shipping industries of both countries and provided an important platform for strengthening commercial ties and exploring new investment opportunities.“The forum was a huge success and provided an important platform for strengthening commercial ties, promoting business-to-business engagement and exploring new partnerships and investment opportunities,” she said.

Hadjimanolis said she held bilateral discussions with Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, during which both sides reviewed progress in maritime cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the partnership. She said particular emphasis was placed on Cyprus' role as a gateway to Europe and its potential to serve as a regional hub for transhipment, storage, distribution and logistics, besides providing an operational base for Indian shipping interests.

The discussions also highlighted opportunities for closer cooperation between Cyprus-based and Indian maritime companies, including joint ventures in maritime services, training, skills development, green shipping and regulatory matters. Welcoming the growing engagement between the business communities, Hadjimanolis highlighted the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Council of EU Chambers of Commerce in India during the Mumbai forum.

She also welcomed the progress achieved through the first Cyprus-India Joint Maritime Committee meeting held in Limassol, adding that both sides had agreed to convene its second meeting in India. The minister said the upcoming meeting would help follow up on the outcomes of the Mumbai business forum and strengthen institutional cooperation between the maritime administrations of the two countries.

On maritime education and professional training, she said both countries recognised the sector as an area of strength and potential collaboration, particularly between maritime academies, training institutions and industry stakeholders. Addressing the decarbonisation of international shipping, Hadjimanolis reaffirmed the importance of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) as the competent international body for developing a global regulatory framework.

She stressed the need for international cooperation, a balanced approach and a level playing field for the global shipping industry, underlining that regulatory measures should be practical and implementable by the industry. The minister also said Cyprus and India had reaffirmed their commitment to close cooperation within international maritime forums, including the IMO, and had supported each other's candidatures for the IMO Council, with elections scheduled for October 2027.

Both countries also emphasised the importance of freedom of navigation and ensuring the safety and security of international shipping. Hadjimanolis expressed confidence that her visit to India and the outcomes of the maritime business forum would create new opportunities for the maritime and business communities while further strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries.