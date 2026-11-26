New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday referred allegations of police assault, manhandling and wrongful detention levelled by seven Kerala journalists during protests in Delhi to a court-appointed inquiry committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Subhash Reddy. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana asked the journalists to place relevant material before the committee, which has been tasked with examining the allegations and recording its factual findings.

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) had approached the apex court alleging that its members were subjected to police excesses while covering protests in October demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Justice Bagchi said the inquiry committee would examine whether the journalists were present at the protest site, whether force was used against them and, if so, whether it was excessive in the circumstances. The bench, however, indicated that it would separately consider broader constitutional questions concerning the protection available to journalists covering demonstrations and public events.

Justice Bagchi said the Supreme Court would examine whether journalists constitute a distinct category entitled to special protection while reporting protests or whether their rights are governed by the same considerations applicable to other members of the public. Appearing for the journalists, senior advocate PV Dinesh clarified that they were not seeking any special privilege but only the freedom to perform their professional duties.“We are just journalists, recognised journalists. Allow us to do our work,” he submitted. He also questioned whether journalists working for established media organisations could be taken into custody while covering public events.

Justice Bagchi indicated that the apex court could examine the constitutional safeguards available to journalists, including their freedom of movement and right to practise their profession. The court would also consider whether forcibly removing a journalist from a location amounts to custody and the legal consequences arising from such action. The seven journalists named in the petition are Suhail Muhammed and VS Rahul of 24 News, Sajin of Asianet News, Roshni Rajan and Farsana of Reporter TV, Vishnuprasad of Mathrubhumi and Miji P Jose of Manorama News. The allegations include attempts to snatch a photographer's camera and physically assaulting a woman journalist while she was reporting live. (ANI)