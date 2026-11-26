A bowl of oats may look like a simple breakfast, but it can offer several benefits when included in a balanced diet. Rich in soluble fibre, particularly beta-glucan, oats can support heart health, regulate blood sugar levels & help better digestion.

Oats are rich in beta-glucan, a type of soluble fibre that can help lower LDL cholesterol, often called bad cholesterol. Including oats regularly in a balanced diet may support healthier cholesterol levels and contribute to better heart health.

The soluble fibre in oats slows down digestion and the absorption of glucose. This can help moderate the rise in blood sugar after meals. However, the effect also depends on the type of oats, portion size and what you eat alongside them.

Oats contain prebiotic fibres that help nourish beneficial bacteria in the gut. These bacteria play an important role in maintaining a healthy gut environment. Regularly eating fibre-rich foods such as oats can support a healthier gut microbiome.

Struggling with hunger soon after breakfast? Oats may help. Their fibre content slows digestion and promotes a feeling of fullness, which may reduce unnecessary snacking and help you manage your appetite throughout the day.

Oats provide dietary fibre that adds bulk to stools and supports regular bowel movements. Including enough fibre in your daily meals, along with adequate water, can help maintain normal bowel function.

A fibre-rich diet supports the digestive system in several ways. The soluble and insoluble fibres in oats contribute to healthy digestion and bowel function. Gradually increasing fibre intake can also help your body adjust to a higher-fibre diet.

Replacing a low-fibre breakfast with oats can be a simple way to improve your overall fibre intake. You can make your bowl more nutritious by adding fruits, nuts and seeds. Choose minimally processed oats and be mindful of added sugar in flavoured varieties.