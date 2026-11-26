MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals (RR) still have to solve their finishing problem ahead of IPL 2027, said former India opener Aakash Chopra. With Shimron Hetmyer released and Sam Curran traded to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), RR, the inaugural IPL winners, have no proven big-hitter in the lower order.

They will aim to fill that gap when the mini-auction happens in Goa on December 16. "They need somebody who can replace Shimron Hetmyer, someone who can bat lower down the order, especially because Sam Curran isn't there anymore either.

“He had come along with Ravindra Jadeja in the Sanju Samson trade with the hope that they didn't have all-rounders and wanted to get two. One of them is now gone, and the one remaining isn't utilised much with the bat and isn't a T20 gun all-rounder as you would call it now. So, they do need somebody down the order.

“I get that 11 crores has been freed up by releasing Hetmyer, and Dhruv Jurel has started batting higher up the order where he is flourishing a little more, but someone still has to act as the finisher, and that remains their problem area, as it has been for a while,” said Chopra to JioStar.

He was also more upbeat about RR's Indian bowling contingent, thanks to Mohammed Shami's arrival.“Although with Mohammed Shami coming in alongside Sandeep Sharma and Brijesh Sharma, they have a few good Indian bowlers and their main requirement is for someone who can bat in the death, because that is a tough spot to bat in."

Former India batter Abhinav Mukund said he had expected the franchise to release Hetmyer. In his view, the move shows RR moving towards a side built around strong new-ball bowling. "It was pretty straightforward that Rajasthan Royals would release Shimron Hetmyer to free up funds, bringing their purse to about 27.05 crores.

“Hetmyer was a straight-up release because as they reshape their top order, they have shown a clear preference toward powerplay bowling. They have Jofra Archer paired with Mohammed Shami for the new ball, along with Yash Raj Punja, Ravi Bishnoi, Ravindra Jadeja and Brijesh Sharma if needed.”

Mukund also felt that releasing Tushar Deshpande was done to free up money before the auction.“Tushar Deshpande was another surplus release as they look to free up money before the auction. RR will be one of the teams that remain active post-retention in the trade market, and you can see a clear shift in direction in how the Royals want to construct their side now."