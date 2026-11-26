MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The National Confederation of Eritrean Workers (NCEW) organized training for union leaders in the Central Region.

The confederation's trainers conducted two four-day sessions covering occupational safety and health, time management, labor dispute resolution and financial reporting.

Following their discussions, the 80 trainees, representing 80 institutions, said the training would help them maintain peaceful and productive workplaces.

Speaking at the closing ceremony on 20 November, Mr. Mulugeta Fissehasion, head of the NCEW's Training, Education and Human Resource Development Department, urged the union leaders to share what they had learned with their members.

Mr. Simon Mehari, head of the Organising Department, said the member unions form the basis of the confederation's organizational structure. He said their leaders are expected to contribute more to the confederation's work and exercise greater influence within it.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.Download logo