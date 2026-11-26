MENAFN - African Press Organization)

H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, received letters of credence of H.E. Mr. Devesh Uttam, Ambassador of India to Ethiopia & Permanent Representative to the AU this morning.

Their discussions focused on strengthening the longstanding Africa–India partnership, with particular emphasis on trade & investment, human capital development, health, technology, energy & regional integration.

The Chairperson underscored the historic bonds of friendship, solidarity & and people-to-people exchanges connecting Africa & India, noting that these enduring ties provide a strong foundation for advancing a mutually beneficial partnership anchored in shared priorities, common aspirations & South-South cooperation.

Ambassador Uttam reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening its partnership with Africa, highlighting the deep historical, cultural & commercial connections between the two regions. He recalled India's longstanding contribution to Africa's human capital development through scholarships & technical training, noting that approximately 75,000 training opportunities had been extended to African beneficiaries over the past decade. He also highlighted India's development partnership support, amounting to nearly USD 10 billion, including USD 700 million in grants, & expressed readiness to further expand cooperation.

On economic cooperation, the Chairperson & Amb. Uttam acknowledged the considerable potential to expand Africa–India trade, estimated at approximately USD 93 billion. The Chairperson called for greater Indian investment in Africa, particularly in manufacturing, agro-processing, industrialisation & local value addition, emphasising the importance of transforming Africa's natural & agricultural resources into productive industries, employment opportunities & shared prosperity.

They encouraged encouraged stronger commercial exchanges & investment partnerships, highlighting the interest of Indian enterprises in expanding their presence in African markets.

The discussions also emphasised the importance of Africa's regional integration agenda, including improved infrastructure, policy harmonisation, customs cooperation & implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). They both underscored the potential for stronger Africa–Asia trade connectivity & welcomed opportunities to facilitate business-to-business exchanges.

On human capital & technology, Ambassador Uttam highlighted India's experience in digital transformation & the importance of preparing Africa's youthful population for emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, quantum computing & robotics. The Chairperson stressed that skills development, technology transfer & investment in young people must remain central to the partnership.

On health, the Chairperson emphasised the importance of strengthening Africa's pharmaceutical & vaccine manufacturing capacities, research institutions & laboratory infrastructure to advance health sovereignty & preparedness for public health emergencies. The Chairperson expressed appreciation for India's support, including to the ebola & Covid response through the provision of essential medical products.

Energy cooperation featured prominently in the discussions, with the Chairperson underscoring the imperative of expanding access to affordable & reliable electricity, developing renewable energy resources & strengthening cross-border electricity interconnections. Ambassador Uttam highlighted India's progress towards its renewable energy ambitions & invited the AU Commission to deepen its engagement with the International Solar Alliance.

The Chairperson reaffirmed the importance of strengthening Africa–India cooperation within multilateral platforms, including the G20 & BRICS, & advancing the collective voice & interests of the Global South in global governance & international economic cooperation.

The meeting also reviewed preparations for the forthcoming Africa–India Summit with both sides agreeing to pursue consultations towards finalising a mutually convenient date in 2027.

The Chairperson & Ambassador Uttam reaffirmed their shared commitment to elevating the AU–India partnership into a more dynamic & results-oriented framework, delivering tangible cooperation.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).Download logo