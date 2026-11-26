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UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk on Wednesday warned of a significant risk of further escalation in violence in Niger State, western Nigeria, following a spate of intercommunal killings and retaliatory attacks in recent days.

The High Commissioner called on the Nigerian authorities to take urgent measures to prevent further violence. He also called on all actors involved to refrain from violence and incitement, and to work towards de-escalation.

Reports indicate that dozens of people – including children, women and men – were killed in intercommunal attacks and reprisals targeting people on the basis of their perceived ethnic affiliation in parts of Niger State on 21 and 22 November. Many homes were also set ablaze and there are reports of abductions.

“It is essential that the authorities take urgent, effective steps to protect all residents, without discrimination, and prevent further attacks. The protection of the population must remain paramount,” he said.

“I urge all actors, including community self-defence groups, to refrain from violence and incitement, and to take immediate steps to de-escalate tensions.”

The High Commissioner also called for prompt, independent and impartial investigations into the violence.

“Those responsible for the violence must be brought to justice in accordance with international human rights standards – this is crucial to preventing cycles of revenge, ethnic profiling and the collective punishment of entire communities.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations: Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).