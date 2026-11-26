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The Ministry of Health has commenced its First National Government Hospitals and Health Centers Review Conference in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, bringing together health sector stakeholders, hospital administrators, health facility representatives, and development partners to assess healthcare delivery and identify priority actions for strengthening health services across Liberia.

The three-day conference, running from November 24–26, 2026, is being held under the theme:“Strengthening Health Facilities to Reduce Maternal and Newborn Mortality, Improve Quality of Care, and Strengthen Accountability in Liberia.”

The conference provides a national platform for government hospitals and comprehensive health centers to review their performance during the 2025–2026 period, identify service delivery gaps, assess progress, and share good practices in leadership, governance, quality of care, maternal and newborn health, and facility readiness.

Speaking at the conference on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, Health Minister Dr. Louise M. Kpoto called for a renewed approach to strengthening healthcare delivery, emphasizing the need to focus on sustainable improvements in health sector performance.

Dr. Kpoto acknowledged progress in the availability of medicines, improvements in health facility environments, and investments in human resource capacity.

She stressed that preventable maternal and newborn deaths must receive urgent attention, noting that although death is inevitable, many lives could be prolonged through improved healthcare services, timely interventions, and effective referral systems.

To address these challenges, the Minister disclosed that the Ministry is considering a new arrangement under which medical doctors and pharmacists already assigned to hospitals and health centers would assume additional responsibilities to strengthen clinical supervision and oversight of surrounding health facilities.

Under the proposed arrangement, selected doctors and pharmacists would work alongside County Health Teams and facility leadership to provide technical support to nurses, midwives, physician assistants, and other health workers.

Their responsibilities would include coordinating referrals, reviewing maternal and neonatal deaths, identifying service delivery gaps, strengthening pharmaceutical management, and recommending corrective actions.

Dr. Kpoto clarified that the initiative would not require removing existing personnel from their current duty stations or creating entirely new positions. Instead, it would maximize available human resources by assigning additional responsibilities to qualified professionals.

Using Montserrado County as an example, she explained that doctors and pharmacists stationed at major hospitals could provide technical support and oversight to several surrounding clinics, including private health facilities.

She added that pharmacists would also help improve medication management and strengthen the capacity of pharmacy technicians responsible for dispensing medicines.

According to the Minister, the proposed approach draws on experiences from Uganda, Zambia, Ghana, and Tanzania, where similar interventions have reportedly contributed to reductions in maternal and newborn deaths.

She urged health sector stakeholders to embrace innovative and evidence-informed approaches to improving healthcare delivery, particularly in rural communities where access to specialized medical services remains a challenge.

Meanwhile, Gbarpolu County Superintendent Sam K. Zinnah welcomed the Ministry's proposed health improvement initiative, describing it as an important opportunity to strengthen healthcare delivery and improve the county's performance.

Speaking on behalf of the all invited superintendents, Superintendent Sam assured the Ministry of the county's support, emphasizing that local authorities want to see improved health outcomes and positive reports from their respective counties.

“We are very excited. You can see the smiles on our faces. The proposal you just dropped here is intended for all of us to improve our results in our county. No superintendent wants bad news to be coming from the county every day. We want to get the highest rating of good news,” Zinnah stated.

However, Superintendent Zinnah recommended that ultrasound machines be deployed to clinics outside major hospitals to enable health workers to detect pregnancy-related complications early and facilitate timely referrals.

He explained that some complications, including abnormal fetal positioning, are only discovered when pregnant women arrive at health facilities to deliver, potentially increasing the risk of maternal and newborn deaths.

Zinnah said expanding access to ultrasound services would allow health workers to identify complications earlier and refer pregnant women for appropriate medical attention before emergencies occur.

The Superintendents endorsed the Ministry's proposal, with the recommendation that ultrasound services be extended to clinics across the country.

Responding to the recommendation, Minister Kpoto disclosed that the Ministry had already commenced training health workers in the use of ultrasound equipment.

She explained that medical doctors would also be instructed to train health workers at various facilities, with the deployment of ultrasound machines coordinated alongside the ongoing training.

The Minister welcomed the recommendation, noting that strengthening diagnostic capacity at health facilities would support early detection of complications, improve referrals, and contribute to reducing preventable maternal and newborn deaths.

Earlier, Deputy Minister for Policy, Planning and Monitoring and Evaluation, Hon. Anthony Malayah Tamba Chieyoe, described the conference as a historic milestone in the Ministry's efforts to strengthen Liberia's healthcare delivery system and advance Universal Health Coverage.

Hon. Chieyoe emphasized that the gathering must go beyond routine discussions and provide an opportunity for honest reflection, evidence-based decision-making, institutional accountability, and concrete commitments to improving healthcare outcomes.

“This conference must not be another routine gathering. It must serve as a platform for honest reflection, evidence-based decision-making, accountability, and concrete commitments,” he stressed.

He challenged participants to ensure that their presentations reflected the actual challenges confronting health facilities, emphasizing that identified service delivery gaps must receive attention and commitments must translate into meaningful action.

“Our ultimate measure of success will not be the quality of our presentations or discussions, but rather the improvements we make in healthcare services and the positive impact we have on the lives of our people,” Chieyoe stated.

He also encouraged participants to speak openly about operational and systemic challenges, share practical experiences, and prioritize solutions that can be implemented within their respective facilities.

A key component of the conference is the development of facility-specific 90-day improvement plans, with measurable performance indicators, implementation timelines, and clearly assigned responsibilities to address identified gaps and improve healthcare delivery.

The conference is expected to produce consolidated facility performance reviews, documented priority gaps and good practices, formal resolutions, and a national implementation and monitoring roadmap.

It will also strengthen accountability and follow-up mechanisms involving the Ministry of Health, County Health Teams, and individual health facilities.

The Ministry maintains that improving the performance of government hospitals and comprehensive health centers is essential to enhancing the quality of care, reducing preventable maternal and newborn deaths, and ensuring that all Liberians have access to safe and effective healthcare services.

The conference is expected to conclude on November 26, 2026, with participants establishing concrete commitments and actionable priorities to guide improvements across the country's health facilities.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Liberia.