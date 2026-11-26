6Th International Symposium On Law And Peace Was Organised By The School Of Law At MIT World Peace University
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Pune, November 25, 2026: "The test of a legal system is not how it treats the powerful, but how it protects the ordinary citizen. Equality before the law means that justice is blind to wealth, status or background," said Justice Sunil B. Shukre, Chairman, Maharashtra Lokayukta and former Judge, Bombay High Court, who was the Chief Guest at the inauguration session of the two-day-long 6th International Symposium on Law and Peace, organised by the School of Law, MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU).
Dr. Lalit Bhasin, Managing Partner, Bhasin & Company and President, Society of Indian Law Firms, was the Guest of Honour. Dr. Raviraja N. Seetharam, Vice Chancellor, MIT-WPU; Dr. Santosh Aghav, Dean, School of Law; Dr. Pournima Inamdar, Associate Dean (External Relations), Justice R. C. Chavan, Former Judge of the Bombay High Court and Prof. Priyankar Upadhyaya, UNESCO Chair for Peace, BHU, and Senior Advisor, MIT-WPU were among the dignitaries present at the inauguration session.
Stressing that justice depends on how laws are applied, Justice Shukre said that laws need to be implemented equally and without discrimination. Even a good law, he said, fails when the people responsible for it are careless or unjust. "If those who implement the law do not care about justice, are careless, do not have any empathy, then the law would be a toothless tiger," he said. Describing law as a vehicle for delivering justice, Justice Shukre said, "The concept of justice lies central to the theme of peace."
Speaking as Guest of Honour, Dr. Lalit Bhasin added that arbitration in India has not taken off because of long delays and judicial intervention. "There are long delays. I know because I appear also before the arbitral tribunal. If some date is given today, the matter is adjourned after six months," he said, adding that "the client loses faith in the system."
Urging law schools to build negotiation skills among students, he said, "This skill development of negotiations has to be developed in the student community of this country." Addressing students directly, he said, "Our generation has failed... the responsibility is on you, the young students, to introduce this element of peace." He described settling disputes as part of students' future duty as lawyers. "To settle your dispute is also a part of your professional social responsibility when you become lawyers," he said.
Earlier, Dr. Raviraja N. Seetharam, Vice Chancellor, MIT-WPU, said: "The symposium aims to promote peace and harmony in global society through law-making processes and policy decisions, by imbibing the principles of justice, equity and good conscience. It seeks to sensitise budding legal professionals as conflict resolution ambassadors by initiating dialogue among lawyers, judges, policymakers, jurists, academicians, youth, society and industry on the legal dimensions and perspectives of peace."
Justice R. C. Chavan, Former Judge of the Bombay High Court and Chief Guest at the valedictory session, emphasised the need for a progressive and dynamic approach to constitutional interpretation. Drawing upon Dr. B. R. Ambedkar's observations during the Constituent Assembly debates on Article 368 and the philosophy of Thomas Jefferson, he highlighted that constitutional principles and legal interpretations must remain responsive to the changing needs and realities of society. He cautioned against an uncritical adherence to judicial precedents and outdated statutory provisions, underscoring the importance of allowing each generation the space to address its own challenges while remaining guided by constitutional values.
Guest of Honour at the valedictory session, Prof. Priyankar Upadhyaya, UNESCO Chair for Peace, BHU, and Senior Advisor, MIT-WPU, drew on Mahatma Gandhi's thought to say that peace is more than the absence of war. It needs truth, non-violence and justice, he said, and lasting peace begins with the conduct of the individual. For legal professionals, this means treating law as an instrument of reconciliation rather than only of conflict.
Dr. Santosh Aghav, Dean, School of Law, delivered the welcome address, and Dr. Pournima Inamdar, Associate Dean (External Relations), proposed the vote of thanks. Justice Shukre thanked Prof. Dr. Vishwanath D. Karad, Founder, MIT-WPU and Chief Patron, and Dr. Rahul V. Karad, Executive President, MIT-WPU, for the invitation.
The two-day symposium featured sessions on the "Role of Law in Export-Import, Trade and Commerce," the "Evolving Landscape of Alternative Dispute Resolution in the Age of Technology," "Conflict Related to Energy and Renewable Resources," and "Changing Dynamics of Cybersecurity in the Age of AI." Together, the sessions reflected the symposium's central message that law, applied with justice and backed by a willingness to settle, can lead society towards peace.
Dr. Lalit Bhasin, Managing Partner, Bhasin & Company and President, Society of Indian Law Firms, was the Guest of Honour. Dr. Raviraja N. Seetharam, Vice Chancellor, MIT-WPU; Dr. Santosh Aghav, Dean, School of Law; Dr. Pournima Inamdar, Associate Dean (External Relations), Justice R. C. Chavan, Former Judge of the Bombay High Court and Prof. Priyankar Upadhyaya, UNESCO Chair for Peace, BHU, and Senior Advisor, MIT-WPU were among the dignitaries present at the inauguration session.
Stressing that justice depends on how laws are applied, Justice Shukre said that laws need to be implemented equally and without discrimination. Even a good law, he said, fails when the people responsible for it are careless or unjust. "If those who implement the law do not care about justice, are careless, do not have any empathy, then the law would be a toothless tiger," he said. Describing law as a vehicle for delivering justice, Justice Shukre said, "The concept of justice lies central to the theme of peace."
Speaking as Guest of Honour, Dr. Lalit Bhasin added that arbitration in India has not taken off because of long delays and judicial intervention. "There are long delays. I know because I appear also before the arbitral tribunal. If some date is given today, the matter is adjourned after six months," he said, adding that "the client loses faith in the system."
Urging law schools to build negotiation skills among students, he said, "This skill development of negotiations has to be developed in the student community of this country." Addressing students directly, he said, "Our generation has failed... the responsibility is on you, the young students, to introduce this element of peace." He described settling disputes as part of students' future duty as lawyers. "To settle your dispute is also a part of your professional social responsibility when you become lawyers," he said.
Earlier, Dr. Raviraja N. Seetharam, Vice Chancellor, MIT-WPU, said: "The symposium aims to promote peace and harmony in global society through law-making processes and policy decisions, by imbibing the principles of justice, equity and good conscience. It seeks to sensitise budding legal professionals as conflict resolution ambassadors by initiating dialogue among lawyers, judges, policymakers, jurists, academicians, youth, society and industry on the legal dimensions and perspectives of peace."
Justice R. C. Chavan, Former Judge of the Bombay High Court and Chief Guest at the valedictory session, emphasised the need for a progressive and dynamic approach to constitutional interpretation. Drawing upon Dr. B. R. Ambedkar's observations during the Constituent Assembly debates on Article 368 and the philosophy of Thomas Jefferson, he highlighted that constitutional principles and legal interpretations must remain responsive to the changing needs and realities of society. He cautioned against an uncritical adherence to judicial precedents and outdated statutory provisions, underscoring the importance of allowing each generation the space to address its own challenges while remaining guided by constitutional values.
Guest of Honour at the valedictory session, Prof. Priyankar Upadhyaya, UNESCO Chair for Peace, BHU, and Senior Advisor, MIT-WPU, drew on Mahatma Gandhi's thought to say that peace is more than the absence of war. It needs truth, non-violence and justice, he said, and lasting peace begins with the conduct of the individual. For legal professionals, this means treating law as an instrument of reconciliation rather than only of conflict.
Dr. Santosh Aghav, Dean, School of Law, delivered the welcome address, and Dr. Pournima Inamdar, Associate Dean (External Relations), proposed the vote of thanks. Justice Shukre thanked Prof. Dr. Vishwanath D. Karad, Founder, MIT-WPU and Chief Patron, and Dr. Rahul V. Karad, Executive President, MIT-WPU, for the invitation.
The two-day symposium featured sessions on the "Role of Law in Export-Import, Trade and Commerce," the "Evolving Landscape of Alternative Dispute Resolution in the Age of Technology," "Conflict Related to Energy and Renewable Resources," and "Changing Dynamics of Cybersecurity in the Age of AI." Together, the sessions reflected the symposium's central message that law, applied with justice and backed by a willingness to settle, can lead society towards peace.
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