ZED Gold-Certified RV Organica Opens Winter Sale With 10% Off Sitewide On Pure Essential Oils
ZED Gold is the highest of the three ZED levels. The assessment covers quality systems, process discipline and environmental practices at the manufacturing unit. For RV Organica, which was registered in 2024, the Gold level comes within its first three years of operation.
What the Winter Sale covers
The WINTER10 code applies site-wide, with no category exclusions. It covers more than 100 pure essential oils in India, most of them available from 100 ml, along with carrier oils, fragrance oils, attars, soap bases, and candle-making and DIY supplies. Orders above ₹999 ship free across India.
The sale also covers the company's new gift combos, including the Winter Skin Care Gift Set, the Winter Hair Care Gift Set and the Ishq-e-Gulab Couple Gift Set. These give winter shoppers ready-to-gift options for loved ones, without having to put a set together themselves.
Certifications on public record
RV Organica holds 10 certifications and registrations: ISO 9001, ISO 22000, WHO-GMP, HACCP, Halal, Kosher, FSSAI Central licence, MSME and ZED Gold, and it maintains FDA compliance. Each document can be verified on its certifications page. A Certificate of Analysis (COA) and Material Safety Data Sheet (MSDS) can be downloaded from every product page, and GC-MS reports are available for large bulk batches.
Wholesale and private label
Alongside retail orders, RV Organica supplies wholesale quantities from 1 kg with no upper limit. Businesses can also order private-label packing in HDPE, aluminium or amber glass containers.
Offer at a glance
Discount: 10% off the entire order
Code: WINTER10
Valid until: 28 February 2027
Free shipping: on orders above ₹999
About RV Organica
RV Organica is a manufacturer of essential oils, carrier oils, fragrance oils, attars, soap bases and cosmetic raw materials, operating from its facility in Nimbri, Panipat, Haryana. The company sells directly to home users, small businesses and wholesale buyers across India.
Media Contact
Vinay Rathi, RV Organica
Email:...
Phone: +91 8937003005
Address: Shiv Mandir, Ujha Rd, opposite Sudhanshu Aashram, Nimbri, Panipat, Haryana 132104, India
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