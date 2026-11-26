Synology Solution Day 2026 Highlights The Importance Of Resilient Data Foundations For AI Readiness
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) November 26, 2026, Mumbai, India – Synology successfully hosted its flagship annual event Synology Solution Day in Mumbai, India. Bringing together 700 business and technology leaders to explore what it takes to build a resilient data foundation for the AI era.
As AI adoption accelerates, the event turned the spotlight to the data behind it - from building scalable infrastructure ready for growing demands to protecting critical data and ensuring business resilience when disruption strikes.
“As organizations generate more data and adopt AI across their operations, they need infrastructure that not only protects their data, but also gives them greater control over how it is stored, managed, and utilized. Solution Day 2026 demonstrates how Synology is helping organizations build a more efficient and resilient data infrastructure.” said
Andrew Huang, Regional Sales Head at Synology.
Building A Resilient Data Foundation For The AI Era
At Synology Solution Day 2026, attendees will explore how Synology's latest solutions help organizations build a scalable, resilient, and intelligent data foundation - from managing and protecting growing volumes of data to enabling AI-powered productivity and smarter security.
A major highlight of the event was a panel discussion, who shared their insights and real-world experiences on how organizations can strengthen their data strategies. The distinguished panelists included:
Brajesh Shrivastava, CEO of Deduce Technologies
Angad Solanki, IT Manager at Illumine Knowledge Resources Pvt. Ltd.
Ridhima Bhatnagar, Expert Moderator
Scalable Storage For Growing Data Demands
As enterprise data continues to grow, organizations need infrastructure that can scale without compromising performance or reliability. Synology's enterprise storage portfolio provides a flexible foundation for diverse workloads, combining scalability, efficiency, and reliability.
Turning Multimedia Libraries Into Intelligent Digital Assets
Growing volumes of images and video are creating new challenges in how businesses manage and utilize digital content. Synology's AI-powered digital asset management capabilities make multimedia content easier to organize, discover, and utilize while keeping data private and under control.
Strengthening Cyber Resilience And Recovery Readiness
Cyber resilience today goes beyond simply maintaining backups. Synology ActiveProtect helps organizations strengthen data protection and recovery readiness while simplifying the management of increasingly complex IT environments.
Enabling an AI-powered workplace with greater data control
AI is reshaping workplace productivity, but data control remains critical. Synology's private cloud productivity and AI capabilities enable smarter collaboration and more efficient workflows while helping organizations retain greater ownership of their business data.
Smarter Surveillance Through One Integrated Ecosystem
Modern security requires greater flexibility and intelligence. Synology's integrated surveillance ecosystem brings together flexible deployment, centralized management, and AI-powered analytics to help organizations enhance security and accelerate incident investigation.
As AI adoption accelerates, the event turned the spotlight to the data behind it - from building scalable infrastructure ready for growing demands to protecting critical data and ensuring business resilience when disruption strikes.
“As organizations generate more data and adopt AI across their operations, they need infrastructure that not only protects their data, but also gives them greater control over how it is stored, managed, and utilized. Solution Day 2026 demonstrates how Synology is helping organizations build a more efficient and resilient data infrastructure.” said
Andrew Huang, Regional Sales Head at Synology.
Building A Resilient Data Foundation For The AI Era
At Synology Solution Day 2026, attendees will explore how Synology's latest solutions help organizations build a scalable, resilient, and intelligent data foundation - from managing and protecting growing volumes of data to enabling AI-powered productivity and smarter security.
A major highlight of the event was a panel discussion, who shared their insights and real-world experiences on how organizations can strengthen their data strategies. The distinguished panelists included:
Brajesh Shrivastava, CEO of Deduce Technologies
Angad Solanki, IT Manager at Illumine Knowledge Resources Pvt. Ltd.
Ridhima Bhatnagar, Expert Moderator
Scalable Storage For Growing Data Demands
As enterprise data continues to grow, organizations need infrastructure that can scale without compromising performance or reliability. Synology's enterprise storage portfolio provides a flexible foundation for diverse workloads, combining scalability, efficiency, and reliability.
Turning Multimedia Libraries Into Intelligent Digital Assets
Growing volumes of images and video are creating new challenges in how businesses manage and utilize digital content. Synology's AI-powered digital asset management capabilities make multimedia content easier to organize, discover, and utilize while keeping data private and under control.
Strengthening Cyber Resilience And Recovery Readiness
Cyber resilience today goes beyond simply maintaining backups. Synology ActiveProtect helps organizations strengthen data protection and recovery readiness while simplifying the management of increasingly complex IT environments.
Enabling an AI-powered workplace with greater data control
AI is reshaping workplace productivity, but data control remains critical. Synology's private cloud productivity and AI capabilities enable smarter collaboration and more efficient workflows while helping organizations retain greater ownership of their business data.
Smarter Surveillance Through One Integrated Ecosystem
Modern security requires greater flexibility and intelligence. Synology's integrated surveillance ecosystem brings together flexible deployment, centralized management, and AI-powered analytics to help organizations enhance security and accelerate incident investigation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment