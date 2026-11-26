MENAFN - GetNews)""When we started, bison ranching was tough economically. The fiber was just falling on the ground every spring. We saw an opportunity to put value back into the hands of the people raising these incredible animals, and that principle still drives everything we do." - Ron Miskin, Founder, The Buffalo Wool Company"The Buffalo Wool Company was founded with a dual purpose: to create high-performance knitwear from bison undercoat and to help ranchers earn additional income from a fiber that was previously discarded. As the modern bison industry continues to mature, the company's sourcing model offers a case study in agricultural resourcefulness.

Buffalo, New York - November 26, 2026 - The Buffalo Wool Company today outlined its ongoing commitment to supporting the economic sustainability of bison ranching by purchasing and processing the ultra-fine undercoat fiber that the animals naturally shed each year, turning what was once an overlooked byproduct into a valued raw material.

The modern bison industry is among the more remarkable chapters in American agriculture. From a population that dwindled to fewer than 1,000 animals in the late 1800s, North American bison herds have recovered to an estimated 500,000, with the overwhelming majority managed by private ranchers. Yet for much of the industry's recent history, the economics of raising bison remained challenging. Revenue depended almost entirely on meat sales, and the margins were often thin.

Ron Miskin, whose family began raising bison in the 1980s, saw an untapped resource in the dense undercoat the animals shed each spring. Finer than many commercially available animal fibers, this undercoat had evolved to protect bison through the extreme temperature swings of the Great Plains — brutal winters followed by scorching summers. Miskin founded The Buffalo Wool Company to collect, process, and spin this fiber into performance knitwear, creating a market where none had previously existed.

The economic impact on participating ranchers has been meaningful. Each animal produces a limited quantity of usable undercoat fiber annually, but when aggregated across a herd, the additional revenue can make a tangible difference to an operation's bottom line. For smaller and mid-size ranches in particular, the fiber income represents a new line of revenue that complements rather than competes with existing meat production.

Miskin, who has spent more than 20 years in the bison industry and currently serves as a director on the board of the National Bison Association, sees the fiber market as part of a broader trend toward full utilization of the bison. Just as earlier generations of ranchers learned to market hides and skulls alongside meat, the fiber represents another step in maximizing the value of every animal while respecting the ranching traditions that made the industry's revival possible.

The performance credentials of the finished products have also helped drive demand. Military special forces units use the knitwear in field operations across varied climates. Most competitors in the Iditarod, the legendary Alaska sled-dog race, rely on Buffalo Wool Company garments to endure weeks of extreme exposure. Outdoor enthusiasts, sports participants, and frequent travelers have also embraced the brand for its functional reliability.

The company's story has drawn media interest, including features in The Wall Street Journal and a conversation with Carl Higbie on Newsmax. That visibility has introduced the concept of bison fiber to audiences who may have been unfamiliar with both the material and the broader narrative of bison conservation and agricultural recovery.

As consumer interest in traceable, domestically sourced materials continues to grow, The Buffalo Wool Company occupies an unusual position: a brand whose supply chain begins on working ranches, whose raw material is renewable and naturally shed, and whose end products have been tested in some of the most demanding conditions on earth. The company plans to deepen its rancher partnerships and expand its product offerings in the coming year, staying true to the founding principle that what is good for the rancher is good for the brand.

About Us

The Buffalo Wool Company produces performance knitwear crafted from the naturally shed undercoat of American bison. Founded by Ron Miskin, a director on the board of the National Bison Association, the company sources fiber from bison ranchers and serves military operators, endurance athletes, outdoor enthusiasts, and travelers worldwide.

CONTACT: