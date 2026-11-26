MENAFN - GetNews)"Logo of leading healthcare, legal & administrative staffing agency HireHawk"Following requests from founders, influencers, and publishers, HireHawk introduces $1,000 referral commissions, uncapped additional-hire rewards, and a $1,000 hiring credit for referred businesses.

CHICAGO, IL - Nov. 26, 2026 - HireHawk, a U.S.-based global staffing agency specializing in healthcare, legal, technology, e-commerce, and administrative hiring, today announced its partnership with PartnerStack, a leading B2B partnership platform, to launch its expanded Partner Program.

According to HireHawk, the long-awaited initiative follows requests from business leaders, entrepreneurs, influencers, and industry publishers who have been recommending its staffing services and seeking a formal way to track referrals and earn ongoing rewards.

The program allows partners to earn $1,000 for every new referred business that completes its first qualifying hire, with additional commissions as that business expands its team. Referred businesses also receive a $1,000 hiring credit.

Trusted recommendations are shaping how businesses hire

Business owners increasingly turn to industry peers, online communities, and independent publishers when deciding which service providers to work with.

A March 2026 study by Reddit and SurveyMonkey, involving 1,202 U.S. business decision-makers, found that 73% trust peer recommendations when researching business purchases, compared with 55% who trust vendor websites and 39% who trust AI chatbots.

Meanwhile, according to the Performance Marketing Association's 2025 industry study, U.S. affiliate marketing spending grew by nearly 50% between 2021 and 2024, reaching approximately $13.6 billion.

HireHawk's expanded program brings this growing marketing model into specialized staffing, creating new earning opportunities for professionals and publishers with established business networks.

"Founders, business owners, and creators are already recommending staffing companies through professional networks, newsletters, and online communities," said David Manshoory, founder of HireHawk.

"Partnering with PartnerStack allows us to reward those trusted recommendations, give partners greater visibility into their referrals, and help businesses reduce their hiring costs. When a referred business grows, we want our partners to benefit from that growth too."

From a single global hire to entire departments

Businesses often begin their global hiring journey with a single virtual assistant, sales representative, or industry-specific professional before expanding into other departments. According to HireHawk's internal placement data, 60% of clients who make their first global hire go on to hire at least one additional employee within 12 months.

HireHawk has also previously reported that its law firm clients average three to five placements, reflecting how an initial hiring decision can develop into a broader global staffing strategy.

This expansion creates an opportunity for partners to continue earning from a single successful client introduction, rather than having to generate a new referral for every commission.

Partner program rewards and earning potential

HireHawk's Partner Program offers financial incentives for both partners and the businesses they refer:



$1,000 new client commission: Earn $1,000 when a referred business completes its first qualifying hire.

$250 uncapped expansion commission: Earn $250 for every additional eligible hire from a referred client, with no fixed cap on qualifying commissions.

$500 VIP commission: After five referred clients qualify, partners unlock VIP status and earn $500 per eligible additional hire under the VIP commission schedule. $1,000 client hiring credit: Eligible businesses referred through a partner's link receive $1,000 toward HireHawk's services.

Through PartnerStack, partners can track referrals, monitor commissions, and receive payments through a centralized platform.

Connecting businesses with specialized global talent

HireHawk has built a growing presence in specialized global staffing, serving more than 200 businesses across multiple industries. In October 2026, the company announced its recognition as one of the fastest-growing legal staffing agencies serving U.S. law firms in a private industry poll.

Among the roles commonly requested by HireHawk's clients are:



Virtual and executive assistants: Scheduling, reporting, correspondence, and administrative support.

Sales professionals: Sales development representatives, appointment setters, and business development specialists.

Legal support professionals: Paralegals, legal assistants, intake specialists, and case managers.

Healthcare support professionals: Virtual medical assistants, medical billers, medical coders, and patient coordinators.

Technology professionals: Software developers, data analysts, and technical support specialists. Administrative support professionals: Administrative assistants, office coordinators, data entry specialists, and back-office operations staff.

A fully managed alternative to freelance marketplaces and traditional staffing agencies

Rather than requiring employers to search freelance marketplaces, screen applicants independently, or manage international payroll, HireHawk provides dedicated, full-time professionals who work as integrated members of a client's team.

Starting at $12 per hour, HireHawk's fully managed global staffing services include recruitment, payroll, local employment compliance administration, and ongoing support, with flexible month-to-month agreements and a performance replacement guarantee.

According to HireHawk's 2026 recruitment figures, the agency evaluated more than 180,000 applications across 580 hiring assignments, with only 0.9% advancing to client shortlists through its five-stage vetting process. Vetted candidates are typically presented within 10 business days.

Business leaders, influencers, consultants, agencies, and publishers can apply to join the HireHawk Partner Program at. Participation and rewards are subject to applicable program terms.

About HireHawk

HireHawk is a U.S.-based global staffing agency providing domestic recruitment and fully managed global staffing services to more than 200 businesses across healthcare, legal, technology, e-commerce, sales, and administration.

The company specializes in recruiting dedicated, full-time professionals through a five-stage vetting process, with transparent pricing, flexible staffing agreements, and ongoing client support.