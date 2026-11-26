MENAFN - GetNews)"Fame is a fact about the world. The journal records it every month so researchers, newsrooms and readers can measure who the world knows best."iFANN and Rock Digital LLC launch iFAMOUS, a monthly journal freezing the iFANN Global Fame Rankings into permanent issues with The 100, country and sector lists and editorial coverage.

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. - Nov. 26, 2026 - iFANN, the social media platform at iFANN, and Rock Digital LLC, the company behind the platform, today announced the launch of iFAMOUS, a monthly journal of fame that turns the platform's daily fame assessments into a permanent monthly record at Published at least once a month, each issue freezes the concluded iFANN Global Fame Rankings into a numbered, dated edition, and the companies say they are building it into the reference people use to measure and monitor the most famous people in the world.

The journal answers one question with evidence: how widely the world knows its best-known people. Fame here means overall standing, not talent, importance or one month of attention. Each edition carries the month on its cover as the date of the assessment, and the stated ambition is a top-notch journal that researchers, newsrooms and everyday readers treat as the measure of who the world knows best.

iFAMOUS is powered by the iFANN social platform and published by Rock Digital LLC. Every day, the iFANN Global Fame Rankings at ifann/famous assess thousands of people, groups, works and brands by how widely the world knows them, worldwide, by country, by region and by sector, drawing on extensive historical and current public data. On the second day of each following month those concluded rankings are frozen as that month's issue, and a published issue never changes. The journal carries International Standard Serial Number (ISSN) 3144-6817 (Online). Each issue is published online first, with a print edition from the same pages for library deposit and press copies.

The companies stress that the journal is a different product from the live rankings on iFANN. The live rankings are where fame is assessed every day: they move daily as new evidence arrives, and the platform separately publishes Trending lists tracking what is rising right now. iFAMOUS is where fame is recorded every month: a permanent document with its own lists, editorial pieces and colophon that stands unchanged as the record of that month.

The standard list in every issue is The 100 Most Famous People in the World list fo each month. It ranks everyone together, the living and the dead, by overall global fame at the date of the issue. In September 2026 Jesus Christ held No. 1 with a fame score of 55.7. Alongside it stands The Most Famous People in the World Alive, dated to the month: the same ranking restricted to living people, led in September 2026 by Cristiano Ronaldo. Every country, origin, region and sector list carries the same two readings, everyone and alive.

Country coverage is one of the journal's largest sections. The September issue carried sixty-one country lists and fifty-six named No. 1s. The United States ranking, at, tracks the country's most famous people with the No. 1 history across every issue. Where evidence coverage for a country is low, the journal publishes the list but withholds any singular claim about who is most famous there and marks it provisional.

Beyond people, each issue records brands, groups, works and games, alongside sector desks spanning music, film and television, sports, gaming, fashion, politics, faith and internet culture. Around the issues sit people pages tracking one name across every issue, regional desks, a records section, and a full iFAMOUS archive at, holding the August 2026 first issue, the September 2026 second issue and a July 2026 retrospective.

Ranks combine worldwide Wikipedia readership across languages, worldwide news coverage, search interest with history reaching back to 2004, and per-country readership for the country lists, while short-lived surges are capped so an issue reflects standing, not noise. Activity on iFANN itself is excluded by design. No placement can be bought, the companies state, and the editors do not touch the numbers. Each issue also carries editorial writing: the month in fame, cover stories, country and sector dispatches, and explainers on how to read the record. Coverage will keep widening with more country lists, more sector desks and deeper chart histories, so each new issue strengthens the archive as a long-term record of global recognition.

About iFAMOUS

iFAMOUS is the monthly journal of the iFANN Global Fame Rankings. Each issue freezes the rankings' assessment of overall global fame into permanent, citable rankings dated to the month of publication, with editorial pieces, an archive and chart histories. iFAMOUS is powered by iFANN, the social media platform at iFANN, and published by Rock Digital LLC, the company behind iFANN, iFANN News and the iFANN Awards. It is funded by the iFANN platform.

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