MENAFN - GetNews)"Old Ironsides Construction Emerges as the Top Choice for Public Works Construction in Kern and Tulare Counties"Old Ironsides Construction delivers school, airport, and municipal projects to prevailing-wage, DIR, and DSA standards across Kern and Tulare Counties.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Nov. 26, 2026 - Old Ironsides Construction, Inc., a veteran-owned commercial general contractor based in Bakersfield, is strengthening its position as the leading choice for public works construction in Kern and Tulare Counties. School districts, municipal agencies, and aviation authorities turn to the company for projects that must meet strict public-bid requirements while buildings stay open and occupied.

Public work operates under a different rulebook than private construction. Projects require competitive public bidding, prevailing wage, certified payroll, Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) registration, and in many cases oversight from the Division of the State Architect (DSA). Schedules are tied to academic calendars, flight operations, and public service hours that cannot move. Old Ironsides was built for that environment and handles every one of those requirements as standard practice.

"Public agencies are spending taxpayer dollars, and they need a contractor who gets the paperwork right the first time and finishes when the calendar says the building reopens," said Lee'o Whisenant, Founder and CEO of Old Ironsides Construction. "We plan around the constraint instead of fighting it. Summer break, phased occupancy, an active terminal at midnight, it does not matter. Our crews show up ready."

The company's public works portfolio reflects that experience. At Meadows Field Airport (BFL), Old Ironsides modernized jet-bridge HVAC systems inside an operating terminal, coordinating closely with airport operations to protect flight schedules and passenger safety. At Arvin High School, the team completed a full HVAC system replacement in the campus gymnasium. Additional education work includes a ground-up golf-cart warehouse for Taft Union High School District, a classroom-to-office conversion at Norris Middle School, and a fourth-floor tenant improvement at the Larry E. Reider Education Center in Bakersfield.

On occupied campuses, Old Ironsides sequences work around the school year, often completing major scopes over summer break or inside phased, fenced-off zones. Dust control, after-hours work windows, and clear separation between construction and occupants keep facilities safe and usable throughout the job.

A key advantage for agencies is the company's self-performing workforce. Old Ironsides crews perform critical trades in-house, including light earthwork, concrete, framing, lath and plaster, and finish carpentry, rather than passing every scope to subcontractors. That coverage carries a project from site preparation through final interior details under one roof. The same owner-led team runs each project from bid through closeout, and subcontractors are held to the same standard, with daily accountability on site.

Documentation receives the same attention as the build itself. Certified payroll, inspection coordination, and closeout packages are handled completely and on schedule, so agency staff are not left chasing paperwork after the crews leave.

"Our name comes from the 1st Armored Division, and we run public jobs with that same discipline," said Whisenant. "Clear orders, no excuses, mission first. When a superintendent or facilities director hands us a project, they should be able to stop worrying about it."

Old Ironsides Construction bids public works projects throughout Kern and Tulare Counties and within 100 miles of its downtown Bakersfield office. Agencies and design teams can submit bid documents or scope at old-ironsides/request-a-quote, call (661) 237-7200, or email ....

About Old Ironsides Construction, Inc.

Old Ironsides Construction, Inc. is a veteran-owned and operated commercial general contractor based in Bakersfield, California. Licensed by the State of California (CSLB #1073740), DIR registered, and fully insured, the company self-performs core trades and delivers public works, design-build, tenant improvement, and commercial remodel projects throughout Kern and Tulare Counties. Learn more at .