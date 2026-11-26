Jordan Expresses Condolences To Egypt Over Deadly Ring Road Fire In Giza
AMMAN, Nov. 26 (Petra) – Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Thursday extended its heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Egypt over the victims of a fire that broke out on the Ring Road in Giza Governorate's Al-Warraq area.
Ministry Spokesperson Fouad Al-Majali reaffirmed the Kingdom's full solidarity and support for Egypt, expressing sincere condolences to the victims' families and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.
//Petra// AA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment