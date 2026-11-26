MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 26 (Petra) – Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Thursday extended its heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Egypt over the victims of a fire that broke out on the Ring Road in Giza Governorate's Al-Warraq area.

Ministry Spokesperson Fouad Al-Majali reaffirmed the Kingdom's full solidarity and support for Egypt, expressing sincere condolences to the victims' families and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

//Petra// AA