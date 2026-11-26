MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 26 (Petra) – Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Thursday condemned the terrorist attack targeting an Interior Ministry building in the Syrian city of Hasakah.

Ministry Spokesperson Fouad Al-Majali affirmed the Kingdom's full solidarity and support for the government and people of Syria, reiterating Jordan's rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

Majali also renewed Jordan's steadfast position in support of Syria's security, stability, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the safety of its citizens, extending sincere condolences to the Syrian government, people, and victims' families while wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

//Petra// AA