MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 26 (Petra) – Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Al-Issawi patronized on Thursday the launch of the third phase of the Royal Food Trucks Initiative, aimed at empowering unemployed youth in the culinary arts and hospitality sectors to establish their own entrepreneurial ventures through fully equipped food trucks.

Launched at the Royal Hashemite Court in line with Royal directives to enhance youth employment, productivity, and self-reliance, the third phase deploys 26 new food trucks across vital tourist and developmental sites nationwide, expanding opportunities for local young men and women to start productive businesses.

Built on shifting youth from job seeking to self-employment, the initiative fosters a culture of entrepreneurship and harnesses young people's creativity by linking it to local economic opportunities in tourist and commercial hubs to stimulate economic activity and ensure project sustainability.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Al-Issawi said the initiative reflects the vision of His Majesty King Abdullah II and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II in supporting youth pursuing vocational fields, particularly in tourism, hospitality, and culinary arts–sectors identified as promising drivers of growth and employment.

He noted that beneficiaries include male and female graduates of national culinary and hospitality institutions such as the Vocational Training Corporation (VTC), the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts (RACA), and Ammon Applied University College.

Applicants are selected through competitive, transparent criteria–including technical assessments and practical cooking tests–that evaluate product innovation, commitment, and project management capability.

With the third phase underway, the total number of food trucks under the initiative rises to 40 across the Kingdom's governorates, situated in prime locations selected with partner institutions under facilitative lease terms to bolster economic viability and sustainability.

Al-Issawi highlighted the success of the second phase, noting that several food trucks evolved into popular local attractions thanks to coordinated technical and professional execution–from site and beneficiary selection to ongoing operational follow-up–an approach being carried forward into the third phase.

He added that the Royal Initiatives Follow-up Directorate will continue overseeing implementation in coordination with the King Abdullah II Fund for Development (KAFD) and partner entities.

Representatives of partner institutions affirmed that the initiative aligns with the Economic Modernization Vision by equipping youth with practical skills, turnkey units, logistics, and training to achieve financial independence.

They praised the previous phases as a national model of public-private integration that turned young people's ideas into sustainable income sources, pledging continued municipal and institutional facilitation tailored to each governorate's economic and tourism profile.

//Petra// AA