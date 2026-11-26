Russian Forces Launch 20 Drone Attacks On Four Districts In Dnipropetrovsk Region, Injuring One Person
In Pavlohrad, a petrol station and a shopping centre were damaged.
In Kryvyi Rih, the enemy struck a warehouse and a shop.
In the Novopil community in the Kryvyi Rih district, infrastructure was damaged.
In the Nikopol district, the district centre and the Marhanetsk community came under attack. A 46-year-old man was injured. He is receiving outpatient treatment.Read also: Russia strikes gas service facility in Dnipropetrovsk region with guided bomb, several injured
In the Mykolaiv community of the Synelnykivskyi district, an agricultural enterprise was damaged. A fire broke out.
As reported by Ukrinform, on 25 November in Dnipro, due to the difficult situation with the electricity supply, emergency services set up additional aid centres.
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