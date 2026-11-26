MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, reported this on Telegram.

In Pavlohrad, a petrol station and a shopping centre were damaged.

In Kryvyi Rih, the enemy struck a warehouse and a shop.

In the Novopil community in the Kryvyi Rih district, infrastructure was damaged.

In the Nikopol district, the district centre and the Marhanetsk community came under attack. A 46-year-old man was injured. He is receiving outpatient treatment.

Russia strikes gas service facility in Dnipropetrovsk region with guided bomb, several injured

In the Mykolaiv community of the Synelnykivskyi district, an agricultural enterprise was damaged. A fire broke out.

As reported by Ukrinform, on 25 November in Dnipro, due to the difficult situation with the electricity supply, emergency services set up additional aid centres.