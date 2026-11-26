MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this is stated in a Facebook post by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the situation as of 8:00 on Thursday, 26 November.

The enemy carried out one missile strike and 69 air strikes, dropping 228 guided bombs. In addition, the Russian invaders deployed 6,016 kamikaze drones and carried out 1,876 shelling attacks.

Artillery shelling targeted Sopych, Bachivsk, Pavlivka, Korenok, Tovstodubove, Luzhky, Obody, Khrapivshchyna, Yunakivka, Zapsillia, Neskuchne, Bezsalivka, Iskryskivshchyna, Yastrubshchyna, Starykove, Hirky, Otruba, Nova Sich, Myropillia, Ivolzhanske, Vovkivka, Huta, Shpil, Volfyne, Andriivka, Doroshivka, Atynske, Topolia and Sukhodil in the Sumy region. The Vakaliivka and Vilne districts came under air strikes.

The Defence Forces' air force, missile forces and artillery struck two UAV command posts and two areas where Russian personnel were concentrated.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the Russian Federation's army carried out one attack, launched two strikes using four guided bombs and carried out 23 shelling incidents.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian units repelled two enemy attacks. The invaders attempted to advance in the areas of Okhrimivka and Mala Vovcha.

In the Kupiansk sector, the Russians did not carry out any assault operations.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 attacks in the areas of Lyman, Zarichne and Dibrova.

In the Sloviansk sector, the invaders carried out two attacks, in the Ozerny area and towards Piskunivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Defence Forces repelled one Russian attack towards Malynivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, seven attacks were recorded. The invaders carried out assault operations in the Kostiantynivka area.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the Defence Forces repelled 21 attacks. The enemy attacked in the areas of Vilne and Molodetske and in the direction of Kucherove Yar, Dobropillia, Chernihivka, Novohryshyne, Myrne, Hulyve and Serhiivka.

On the Oleksandrivka front, Ukrainian troops repelled two Russian attacks in the Zaporizhzhia area.

In the Huliaipole sector, eight attacks by the invaders were repelled in the Bilohiria area and towards Novozaporizhzhia and Huliaipole.

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In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks towards Pavlivka.

In the Dnipro River sector, no active operations by Russian forces were recorded.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of Russian offensive formations have been detected.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losse of Russian troops since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from 24 February 2022 to 26 November 2026, amount to approximately 1,645,899 personnel, of whom 2,319 were lost over the past 24 hours.

Photo: AFU General Staff