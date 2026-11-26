MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU).

“On September 7, 2026, Russians and North Koreans held an opening ceremony for a road bridge across the Tumen River (Tumangang) on the border between the two totalitarian states. The bridge is expected to become an important logistics hub, accelerating the growth of bilateral transport between the aggressor state of Russia and North Korea,” the DIU reported.

As part of their comprehensive strategic partnership, Moscow is interested in continuing to receive North Korean weapons and components, while Pyongyang expects to obtain equipment, raw materials, technology and funding from Russia, as well as gain experience in modern warfare.

Meanwhile, according to intelligence officials, tensions emerged between Russia and North Korea in October, triggered by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko. He said that the Kremlin would work to de-escalate relations between Seoul and Pyongyang in the future, prompting an angry reaction from North Korea.

At the end of the month, the North Korean foreign minister stressed that such statements were inconsistent with the nature of the alliance agreements between the two countries and demanded clarification of Russia's policy toward South Korea. Choe Son Hui also announced the temporary suspension of military support for Russia.

“According to available information, the decision was personally made by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The restrictions include a ban on Russian military transport aircraft using North Korean airspace, as well as the suspension of supplies of KN-23 ballistic missiles and another batch of artillery ammunition,” the DIU said.

In addition, Pyongyang is currently holding back on fulfilling Russia's request to increase the size of the North Korean military contingent stationed in Russia from 8,500 to 50,000 troops.

At the same time, deployed units of the North Korean Army's 11th Special Operations Corps continue to serve in Russia's Kursk region, as part of the second echelon of the Kursk force grouping.

Furthermore, since mid-summer, a combined missile unit of the North Korean Army has been deployed in Russia's Voronezh region, where Russian forces use it to launch strikes against Ukraine. The unit operates as part of the 112th Missile Brigade of the 1st Tank Army of the Moscow Military District.

“Thus, further expansion of military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang is currently being held back. Obstacles to military coordination between the North Korean contingent and the army of the aggressor state of Russia include the low level of operational interoperability between the forces, the language barrier and shortage of interpreters, as well as the lack of adequate logistical support from North Korea,” the DIU stressed.

Russia plans to increase missile production, receives ballistic missiles fromevery month

The attitude of the Russian military leadership toward North Korean troops is also hindering closer cooperation. According to available information, senior Russian military commanders openly display contempt for North Korean soldiers, viewing them as a politically imposed burden.

“A significant factor hampering military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow has been the heavy losses suffered by the North Korean contingent in battles against Ukraine's Defense Forces in the Kursk region. According to DIU estimates, these losses amount to 7,058 servicemen, including 2,251 killed or otherwise irrecoverable losses, with the remainder wounded,” the intelligence agency said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, North Korea closed Switzerland's diplomatic mission in Pyongyang over sanctions imposed on the international Songdowon children's camp, which has been accused of involvement in the forced deportation of Ukrainian children.

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