MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was announced in a statemen by the U.S. State Department.

“The U.S. Department of State has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to the Government of Ukraine for purchase of F-16 aircraft sustainment and related equipment,” the statement said.

The estimated total cost of the equipment is $621.9 million. Ukraine will use funding from the multinational JUMPSTART (Joint Ukraine Multinational Program – Services, Training and Articles Rapid Timeline) to make the purchase. The funding has been provided by Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway. The United States will not use its own funds to finance the deal.

The proposed sale will enhance Ukraine's ability to counter current and future threats by further equipping it to carry out self-defense and regional security missions with enhanced air defense capabilities.

The main contractors will be selected through a competitive procurement process conducted by the U.S. government in accordance with the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR).

Implementation of the sale will not require the deployment of any additional U.S. government or contractor personnel to Ukraine.

“The proposed sale supports the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a partner country. There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness from the implementation of this proposed sale,” the statement said.

Hegseth yet to approve transfer of Patriot missiles already allocated to Ukraine – FT

As Ukrinform previously reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine would receive additional F-16 fighter jets from Belgium by the end of the year. He noted that the aircraft are currently being used to shoot down jet-powered Shahed drones. To effectively counter jet-powered drones, F-16s require 5,000–6,000 rounds of 20mm ammunition per day.

Photo: US Air Force