MENAFN - AzerNews) Alimat Aliyeva Read more

Subtle observations of nature, philosophical reflections on time and the beauty of fleeting moments were at the heart of a poetry evening titled "Autumn Evening," dedicated to Japanese haiku poetry. The event took place in Baku's historic Old City, Icherisheher, as part of MicroFest 2026.

Originating in Japan, haiku is a distinctive form of short poetry that captures a mood, a fleeting impression, a subtle observation of nature or a profound philosophical thought in just a few lines. Its defining characteristic lies in expressing profound ideas through simplicity and finding poetry in ordinary moments.

Interest in this literary genre has grown considerably in Azerbaijan in recent years. This is partly due to its affinity with Azerbaijani poetic traditions, which place particular emphasis on nature imagery, philosophical reflections on life and the expression of deep emotions through concise artistic forms.

The narrow historic streets of Baku, the distinctive atmosphere of autumn and the brevity of poetic expression created an inspiring setting for writers of different generations, united by their interest in one of the world's most distinctive literary forms.

The poetry evening brought together established and emerging Azerbaijani writers, including Rustam Huseynov, Marat Shafiyev, Elmira Rahimova, Mahsud Yusifzade, Lala Aliyeva-Klychkova, Uzeyir Mammadov and Arzu Manafli.

Participants presented their original works and shared their creative interpretations of haiku, reflecting on nature, time, human existence and the fleeting moments that often go unnoticed in everyday life.

The gathering offered audiences an opportunity not only to listen to original haiku compositions but also to discover the individual approaches contemporary Azerbaijani writers are bringing to this traditional Japanese poetic form.

The atmosphere of Icherisheher added a special dimension to the evening, as the historic surroundings of Baku's Old City naturally complemented the contemplative spirit of Japanese poetry.

The event concluded with creative improvisations by participants inspired by autumn, the passage of time and the fleeting nature of individual moments.

The poetry evening was organized as part of MicroFest 2026 in partnership with the Ambassadors' Cultural Club, Arts Council Azerbaijan, the Səyahət NGO and the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve. Rustam Huseynov served as the event's curator.

The gathering offered another reminder that poetry transcends geographical and cultural boundaries, and that sometimes just a few lines are enough to tell an entire story.