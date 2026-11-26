MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Armenian government has approved the shareholders' agreement for the establishment of TRIPP Development Company CJSC, a joint Armenian-American enterprise tasked with advancing the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project.

The decision was adopted at the Cabinet meeting on November 26, Armenpress reported.

Armenia's Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure has been authorized to sign the agreement on behalf of the Armenian government with the American company TDC US Inc.

Presenting the agenda item, Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Kristine Ghalechyan said the agreement establishes the company's governance principles, the rights and obligations of shareholders, and mechanisms for developing and implementing investment programs, selecting investors and granting concessions.

“As already stipulated in the Framework Agreement, the company will be established under the legislation of the Republic of Armenia as a closed joint-stock company, in which the American side will hold a 74% stake and the Republic of Armenia a 26% stake. The American side's stake will be held by a subsidiary wholly owned by the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC). The company's Board of Directors will consist of five members, three appointed by the American side and two by the Armenian side,” Ghalechyan said.

Joint approval required for strategic decisions

The deputy minister emphasized that the agreement incorporates mechanisms requiring Armenia's consent on matters of strategic importance.

“In this regard, the institution of so-called reserved matters in the agreement is particularly important. The agreement will identify 16 groups of matters on which decisions cannot be made without the consent of both parties,” she said.

These matters include decisions of political significance, changes to the company's ownership structure, third-party participation in projects, investor selection, concession agreement terms, key financial and economic decisions, executive appointments and procurement policy.

Ghalechyan also stressed that the Armenian government would retain exclusive authority over granting concession rights.

“It is important to emphasize here that the Government of the Republic of Armenia remains the sole party granting concession rights,” she said.

The establishment of TRIPP Development Company is envisaged under the Framework Agreement on Strategic Cooperation between Armenia and the United States concerning the TRIPP project.

The American shareholder, TDC US Inc., is incorporated in Delaware and wholly owned by the US International Development Finance Corporation.

The shareholders' agreement will regulate the exercise of shareholders' rights and their relations within the newly established company.