MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Armenian Security Council Secretary Alen Simonyan has announced that he plans to visit Azerbaijan in early December, noting that the meeting will take place outside Baku, News reported.

Speaking to journalists outside the government building, Simonyan indicated that Ganja could be among the potential venues for the upcoming meeting.

"I assume we will go either to Ganja or another city, but it will not be Baku," Simonyan said.

According to the Armenian official, discussions during the visit will focus on technical issues and prospects for bilateral cooperation.

Simonyan previously noted that the upcoming visit would follow an earlier trip to Armenia by Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan.

In June 2026, Hajiyev visited the Armenian city of Dilijan, where he met with Armen Grigoryan, who was serving as Secretary of Armenia's Security Council at the time.

Following the meeting, Armenia's Security Council announced that the next round of discussions would take place in Azerbaijan.

Separately, commenting on Armenia's draft Constitution, Simonyan emphasized that the document had been submitted for public discussion to enable citizens to present their proposals and participate in deliberations.