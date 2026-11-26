MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Representatives of the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) and Nasdaq have held a meeting to discuss opportunities for developing Azerbaijan's capital market, including the introduction of new financial products, technological solutions and closer regional integration.

The meeting took place on November 25, 2026, with the participation of the management of the Baku Stock Exchange and representatives of Nasdaq.

During the meeting, Nasdaq representatives expressed interest in developments in Azerbaijan's capital market and its future prospects. They were briefed on the BSE's strategic priorities and ongoing initiatives aimed at advancing the local securities market.

Discussions focused on the development of equity and bond markets, expanding brokers' participation, introducing new financial instruments, improving access to market data and technological connectivity, as well as opportunities for regional integration.

The participants also exchanged information on Nasdaq's latest technological developments and its experience in international financial markets. Particular attention was given to the potential application of Nasdaq's international expertise and solutions to support the development of Azerbaijan's domestic capital market.

The discussions covered areas where international market infrastructure and technological practices could contribute to strengthening the local exchange ecosystem, expanding market capabilities and improving access to financial services.

The Baku Stock Exchange considers dialogue and the exchange of experience with international market infrastructure providers important for advancing Azerbaijan's capital market, broadening its technological capabilities and adopting international best practices.

The meeting reflects the BSE's efforts to engage with leading global financial market infrastructure providers as Azerbaijan seeks to deepen its capital market, diversify investment instruments and strengthen its integration with international financial systems.