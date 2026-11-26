MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Nov 26 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk pledged Wednesday to give every child in the US two shares in his aerospace company, one from SpaceX and another from his personal holdings, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

“Every child in America will receive two SpaceX shares, one from the company and one from me personally,” Musk wrote on social media platform X.

“The share from SpaceX will be transferred next month. The share directly from me will be transferred when my lockup expires in June next year,” he added.

The announcement doubles Musk's initial pledge in October to give one SpaceX share to every child in the US.

The total value of the giveaway is estimated at around US$18.4 billion, based on Wednesday's closing share price and US Census Bureau estimates of about 72 million children in the country, according to Axios.

Musk did not provide further details on eligibility or how his personal shares would be distributed.

--NNN-ANADOLU