MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 (NNN) -- Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has been ranked among the global top 10 leaders for effective political leadership in the Lowy Institute's 2026 Asia Power Index.

The latest report, which assesses the effectiveness of political leaders in advancing their countries' diplomatic interests internationally, placed Anwar 10th globally with a score of 46 points, according to a post on Australia's ABC Asia Facebook page.

Regionally, he was one of only three ASEAN leaders to make the global top 10, alongside Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who ranked third with 74 points, and Vietnam's President To Lam, who placed eighth with 50 points.

Chinese president Xi Jinping topped the political leadership rankings in the 2026 Asia Power Index, scoring 100 out of 100 for global diplomatic effectiveness.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ranked second, while Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese placed fourth and fifth, respectively.

Compiled by Australian think tank the Lowy Institute, the rankings are based on a survey of experts assessing how effectively political leaders advance their countries' diplomatic interests on the global stage.

The political leadership rankings form part of the broader Asia Power Index, which measures the power and influence of 27 countries and territories across the region.

--NNN