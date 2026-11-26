Cold Wave Grips Kashmir, Srinagar Records Coldest Night Of Season - Kashmir Observer
The summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir recorded a low of minus 1.9 degrees Celsius, the same as the previous night, officials said.
It was the coldest night of the season in Srinagar this winter.
Pahalgam was the coldest recorded place in Kashmir with a minimum of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius, even though it marked a slight improvement from the previous night's minus 3.6 degrees Celsius.
Several areas of the Valley were engulfed in a layer of fog on Thursday morning. Officials said Qazigund, the gateway town to the Valley in south Kashmir, also recorded a low of minus 2 degrees Celsius, MeT officials said.Read Also Kashmir Shivers as Mercury Plunges, Shopian Records -4.2°C Kashmir Valley Freezes as Pahalgam Records -4.6°C
In north Kashmir, Kupwara recorded a low of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, while the famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district recorded a low of one degrees Celsius, they added.ADVERTISEMENT
The MeT department has forecast mainly dry weather in the valley till the month-end and said there is a possibility of a further drop in the night temperature.
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