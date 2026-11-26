MENAFN - Asia Times) WASHINGTON - Hopes that Donald Trump had gotten tariffs out of his system have been officially dashed as the US president rolls out new import taxes.

Those bro hugs in Shenzhen with Xi Jinping now seem like a lifetime ago as Trump adds to China's 2027 headwinds with a 20% tariff and a warning that the rate could double if trade talks fail. Trump and Xi are expected to meet at next month's G20 summit in Miami.

While China has previously indicated it would accept tariffs in the 20% range, the new 40% threat could stiffen Beijing's response to US chip curbs and other frictions as both sides negotiate an extension of a trade truce set to expire on January 10. The US hasn't said what would trigger a 40% tariff on China.

Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asian nations are also bracing for new levies.

It's the last thing Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi expected, coming 10 days after news that the economy unexpectedly contracted an annualized 0.1% in the third quarter. And a week after Takaichi was effectively sidelined amid the Trump-Xi-Putin show in Shenzhen.

In Seoul, President Lee Jae Myung is grappling with an apparent artificial intelligence bust. No major economy acted faster or more audaciously to remake its growth model around AI than Korea.

In October alone, AI demand boosted Korean exports 93.7%, the fastest growth since 1974. Now, Lee must sandbag the economy against both AI-crash fallout and new Trump tariffs.

The expectation is that the US Supreme Court will save the day. The Court spent much of 2026 overruling Trump's multiple tariff announcements since April 2025, arguing that only Congress can slap such taxes on goods. These latest tariffs, based on Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, will likewise likely be contested in court.

For now, though, at least 14 top US trading partners - including the European Union - are looking at a fresh trade war after the blistering loss Trump's Republican Party suffered in this month's midterm elections. That, on top of worries Trump might expand his war in Iran and slow global growth.

China is particularly in the line of fire. Questions about Asia's biggest economy were already growing before this new US tariff barrage. Though Chinese exports are going gangbusters-up 35.2% year-over-year in October-overseas shipments are no longer enough to drive China's gross domestic product.

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Domestic troubles like a property crisis heading into its seventh year, weak consumer spending, high youth unemployment and poor local government finances are overwhelming the benefits of rising exports. China's demographics, characterized by an aging workforce, are adding to the deflationary forces imperiling the nation's 2027.

The People's Bank of China has been slow to cut interest rates, even as mainland price pressure remains weak. One reason is concern it might send the yuan lower, angering Trump's White House. It also might be seen as a green light to take on more leverage.

But Asia faces other daunting risks, including uncertainty about Federal Reserve rate hikes and AI risks as the Jensen Huang scandal unfolds in real time. Trump's scheme to reinstall Huang as Nvidia CEO seems to have given stocks only a short-term boost.

Again, risks abound for China. One is the avalanche of Nvidia investigations Democrats are sure to launch come January when they assume control of both chamber of Congress. They'll include suspicions Xi's Communist Party arranged a“honeytrap” to ensnare Huang and gain increased access to Nvidia's restricted chips.

The tariffs, though, are a shock the global system didn't expect for 2027. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun has already dismissed the levies as“political maneuvering” and implored other nations to work together to maintain predictable trade relations.

Other countries Trump is targeting include Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

“President Trump is proposing to take action to bring about the elimination of these unfair acts, policies, and practices,” US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told CNBC.“In doing so, we can level the playing field for American workers and chart a new, more sustainable course for the world economy.”

Economist Marco Santaniello at Oxford Economics said:“These barriers reach much further than the recent US tariff rounds,” and“With every bloc now raising barriers against each other, redirecting trade is harder and costlier.”

The risk, Santaniello added, is that“the US, isolated as a bloc of one, suffers the steepest fall in trade and loses more than China, which keeps lower barriers with a wider set of blocs.” The dark side is that“fragmentation also slows the spread of technology between rival blocs and pulls resources into producing at home what could be bought more cheaply abroad,” Santaniello noted.

Companies, Santaniello explained, tend to redirect purchases to suppliers within their bloc, including less competitive ones, and less technology crosses between rival blocs. Together, these turn lost trade into lasting productivity losses.

Supply chains are costly to rebuild, because some suppliers, such as makers of chip-making machinery, are highly specialized and hard to replace, and relying on alternatives within each bloc could raise the cost of innovation.

Some argue that Trump's new tariffs won't change much in the short run.

“Moving ahead of the G-20 on December 14 in Miami risks fresh trade friction, but comes late enough to largely spare holiday goods already imported, pushing most price effects into 2027,” said Chris Krueger, analyst at TD Cowen.

Jim Reid, a strategist at Deutsche Bank, noted that Trump's new tariffs won't be an economic game changer.“Perhaps the most important takeaway is how little changes economically,” Reid said.“The announcement is less about raising tariff rates and more about preserving them.”

Besides, said Alan Wolff, a former deputy director-general of the World Trade Organization, Section 301 tariffs will be reversed by the courts.“There's no indication that the Congress meant 'one or more, or multiple foreign countries,' to be addressed all at once.”

The tariffs replace the previously announced Section 301 tariffs with a marginal incremental impact on goods prices but, more importantly,“set the table for further increases if negotiations break down,” Bradford Smith, portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investors, told Fortune magazine.

“The announcement serves as a reminder that the Fed's inflation fight is exacerbated by tariffs,” Smith added. With inflation already an issue and the Fed awaiting the lapping of previous tariff implementations, additional tariffs will make the Fed's job more difficult.”

Greg Daco, chief economist atEY-Parthenon, Ernst & Young LLP, thinks the new tariffs raise the risk of“a more hawkish Fed response” given that US inflation is at a three-year high.

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“The concern is that tariffs add another supply-side cost shock at a time when demand remains resilient enough for businesses to pass a larger share of those costs through to consumers,” Daco told Yahoo Finance.

New York Fed president John Williams argues that markets have been sanguine that tariffs aren't the inflation threat feared. But he warned that the outlook for inflation could shift if new tariffs hit the global economy.

“The encouraging news is that the effects of tariffs on inflation have largely abated and should not add significantly to inflation in goods prices in the future,” Williams said in a speech on Monday.“Of course, this could change if new tariffs were introduced.”

Many parts of Asia are in harm's way, including Indonesia, the Philippines and other Southeast Asian economies.“In the shadow of Washington's trade war with Beijing, unchallenged US tariff rates could have ruinous effects on the economies of Southeast Asia's poorest states,” said Joshua Kurlantzick, a senior fellow at Council on Foreign Relations.

Whether Trump's latest tariff salvo survives the courts may ultimately matter less than the uncertainty it unleashes. At a moment when Asia is already contending with a Chinese slowdown, AI-sector turbulence and questions about the global interest-rate outlook, the return of trade-war politics is another shock businesses and investors neither expected nor needed.

Even if the levies are eventually overturned, they reinforce a reality that governments across Asia are struggling to accept: in a world where geopolitics increasingly trumps economics, resilience no longer guarantees stability. For a region that depends on open markets and predictable rules, that may be the biggest risk of all.

Follow William Pesek on X at @WilliamPesek

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