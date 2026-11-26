MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)HP reported fiscal 2026 revenue of $60.5 billion, an increase of 9.5% from the previous year, as demand for personal computing products and higher-value business segments supported its annual performance. The company also announced an increase in its quarterly dividend, while highlighting the growing contribution of artificial intelligence-enabled personal computers to its product portfolio.

The results, released on November 24, showed fourth-quarter revenue of $16 billion, up 9.3% year over year. Fourth-quarter non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.83, compared with $0.93 in the same period a year earlier. The company said the figure included a favourable $0.15-per-share impact from tariff refunds.

For the full fiscal year, HP reported non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $3.33, compared with $3.12 in the previous year. GAAP diluted earnings per share were $2.62, down from $2.65.

AI PCs become a larger part of HP's product mix

One of the key details in the earnings announcement was the company's statement that AI PCs accounted for nearly 60% of shipments in the fourth quarter.

The development reflects the industry's effort to bring more AI processing capabilities directly onto personal computers. These devices are designed to support certain AI workloads locally, potentially reducing dependence on remote cloud processing for some functions.

HP's management said advances in processing power and engineering are accelerating AI at the edge and enabling new device formats and software experiences. The company also noted that it was addressing higher memory and storage costs.

The growing share of AI-enabled devices could become an important factor in future PC replacement cycles. However, the pace of adoption will depend on consumer demand, business purchasing budgets and the practical value users receive from new features.

Cash generation and shareholder returns

HP generated $4 billion in operating cash flow and $3.3 billion in free cash flow during fiscal 2026. The company returned $2.3 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

It also announced an increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.31 per share. The decision comes as HP balances shareholder returns with investment in product development and operational requirements.

The company's fiscal 2027 outlook reflects continued cost and demand pressures. Investors will therefore be assessing whether revenue growth and AI PC adoption can translate into stronger profitability.

HP's latest results illustrate the opportunities and challenges facing established computer manufacturers as the PC market adapts to AI-focused hardware.