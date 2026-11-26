MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Expedia Group has agreed to acquire Czech Republic-based travel technology company and online travel agency Kiwi, expanding its presence in Europe's travel booking market and strengthening its air travel platform.

The agreement was reported on November 25, with the acquisition forming part of Expedia's broader efforts to develop its international travel technology operations.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed in the available announcement.

Kiwi is known for its online flight booking platform, which uses technology to combine flight options from different airlines and identify connections across multiple carriers.

The acquisition provides Expedia with an opportunity to expand its reach among customers looking for international flight options.

A strategic move in online travel

Online travel agencies have increasingly competed through technology, pricing, distribution networks and customer experience.

Air travel booking has become particularly competitive as consumers compare fares across multiple airlines and expect more flexible options when planning international journeys.

Kiwi's platform has focused on combining flights from different carriers, including options that may not traditionally appear together in standard airline booking systems.

Expedia already operates major travel platforms and has been expanding its technology capabilities to improve how customers discover and book travel services.

European expansion remains important

The acquisition gives Expedia an opportunity to strengthen its position in Europe, one of the world's most competitive travel markets.

European travel demand includes substantial cross-border activity, supported by regional connectivity and a large network of low-cost and full-service airlines.

Integrating Kiwi's technology and customer base could help Expedia broaden its flight offerings and improve the range of booking options available through its platforms.

However, the value of the transaction will depend on the integration process and the ability to retain customers while improving the combined business.

Competition in travel technology

The online travel sector continues to evolve as companies invest in personalised recommendations, automated customer support and improved booking systems.

Technology is becoming an increasingly important differentiator as businesses seek to reduce booking friction and improve customer retention.

For Expedia, the Kiwi acquisition represents another step towards strengthening its international travel distribution capabilities.

Investors will be watching for further details on the transaction's completion timeline, integration plans and expected financial contribution.