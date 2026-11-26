MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Indian equity benchmarks traded with limited movement on Thursday as investors assessed the impact of proposed US tariffs and evaluated the sustainability of the market's recent rally. The pause followed a strong advance in the previous session, with foreign portfolio investment and gains across several sectors continuing to influence sentiment.

At around 10 a.m. Indian Standard Time, the Nifty 50 was up 0.12% at 25,851.90, while the BSE Sensex gained 0.25% to 84,156.68, according to Reuters. Both benchmarks have risen approximately 12% to 13% during November, supported by strong foreign portfolio inflows.

The latest figures show that foreign portfolio investors have brought in approximately $15.16 billion during the month, helping reduce their year-to-date net selling position to less than 1.5%. The inflows have provided support to Indian equities following periods of pressure from overseas investors.

Foreign investment supports market recovery

Foreign portfolio flows have become an important factor in the recent performance of Indian shares. Stronger inflows can support demand for large listed companies and improve overall market liquidity. However, investors will be watching whether the pace of buying continues as global trade uncertainty develops.

The proposed US tariffs are an important consideration because India is among the economies included in the latest US trade proposals. The final structure and timing of the measures could influence exporters, manufacturers and companies with significant exposure to international markets.

Sector performance was mixed during Thursday's early trading. Ten of the 16 major sectors advanced, while small-cap and mid-cap indexes gained 0.9% and 0.7%, respectively. Information technology shares rose 2.3%, with Wipro gaining around 4% following its strategic agreement with BP.

In contrast, fast-moving consumer goods stocks declined approximately 1% as investors booked profits after recent gains.

Nifty approaches an important resistance area

Market participants are also monitoring the Nifty 50's movement near the 26,000 to 26,100 range, which analysts cited by Reuters identified as a potential resistance area. A sustained move above that zone could influence near-term sentiment, while difficulty advancing may lead to a period of consolidation.

The broader outlook will depend on foreign investment activity, corporate developments and the direction of global markets. Investors will also monitor trade negotiations and any clarification from the US administration regarding the proposed tariffs.

Thursday's limited movement does not necessarily indicate a reversal of the recent rally. Instead, it highlights the balance between supportive domestic and foreign flows and external risks that could affect Indian companies.