MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajikistan has discussed its participation in the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and the council's priorities for 2027, according to the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The issues were discussed at a meeting on November 24, 2026, between Tajikistan's Permanent Representative to the UN, Jonibek Hikmat, and Amar Bendjama, who will serve as ECOSOC president during its 2027 session.

The two sides exchanged views on the council's key areas of work for 2027, including Tajikistan's participation in the Development Cooperation Forum, the Financing for Development Forum and the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development.

Established under the UN Charter in 1945, ECOSOC is one of the six principal organs of the United Nations. It comprises 54 member states elected by the General Assembly for three-year terms and serves as the UN's central platform for coordinating economic, social and environmental policy, overseeing specialized agencies and monitoring progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Tajikistan participates actively in ECOSOC's specialized forums to advance its national priorities under the National Development Strategy through 2030 and the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for 2027–2030. These priorities include climate adaptation, water diplomacy and sustainable economic growth.

The ECOSOC presidency rotates annually among the UN's five regional groups. The president guides the council's annual session, high-level segments and thematic forums. Through its annual High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, ECOSOC also coordinates voluntary national reviews, through which member states assess their progress toward the 2030 Agenda.