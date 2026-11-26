MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Alliance Multimodal plans to launch Ro-Ro services on the Caspian Sea starting in January 2027, the CEO of Alliance Multimodal & Alliance Logistics, Natig Jafarov, said on Thursday at a forum dedicated to World Sustainable Transport Day, held in Baku, Trend 's correspondent reports.

According to him, once the second vessel enters service, the company expects to transport approximately 1,000 trucks per month.

The launch of the Ro-Ro service will expand freight transportation capabilities across the Caspian Sea. An increase in the number of vessels of this type will also create additional opportunities for rail transportation by increasing the number of railcars that can be carried on existing ferries between Baku and the Kazakh port of Kuryk.

Jafarov also stated that Alliance Multimodal is participating in a project to build the largest rail terminal in the Georgian city of Poti.

Speaking about the development of the Middle Corridor, he noted the need to integrate transportation infrastructure and harmonize legislation and digital systems among the countries along the route.

He said that individual digital solutions implemented by various agencies cannot replace the comprehensive digitization of the entire transport corridor.

Jafarov also highlighted the challenges of synchronizing cross-border procedures between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

"In particular, although rail freight delivery from Boyuk-Kesik to Alat takes about eight hours, inconsistencies in infrastructure, legislation, and cross-border procedures lead to delays.

When choosing a transport route, customers consider its reliability, cost, and delivery times. Therefore, the geographical and geopolitical advantages of the Middle Corridor are insufficient without infrastructure integration,” he said.

Moreover, Jafarov reported that over 80,000 containers were transported via the Middle Corridor during the first eight months of 2026. According to him, this figure matches the total volume of shipments for the entire year of 2025.

In addition, he noted that the growing demand for the Middle Corridor is linked, among other things, to the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, disruptions in the Red Sea, and operational issues at the port of Novorossiysk.