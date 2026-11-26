MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Audit highlights a clear opportunity for the next decade: with science-based management, nearly 80 per cent of stocks could be healthy

OTTAWA, Ontario, on the traditional, unceded territory of the Algonquin Anishnaabeg People, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada has strengthened its fisheries laws and management tools over the past decade, but the share of healthy wild fish populations has barely changed. Oceana Canada's 10th annual Fishery Audit finds that only 33 per cent of the 194 marine fish populations assessed are healthy, compared with 34.5 per cent in 2017, when the first Audit was published. Nearly four in 10 populations are in the cautious or critical zones, and Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) still lacks enough information to determine the health of about three in 10.

The Audit, Charting the Course for Canada's Ocean Comeback, sets out what the federal government must do over the next decade to rebuild depleted fish populations and keep healthy ones abundant.

“Canada has a choice as to what the next decade of its fisheries will look like. DFO can keep managing scarcity, or it can rebuild abundance,” said Josh Laughren, executive director of Oceana Canada and senior vice-president of Oceana.“Northern cod, for example, has been reclassified, not rebuilt. Abundant oceans should be a reality, not a memory. Canada has spent a decade building the tools needed. The next decade must be measured by more fish in the water.”

Northern cod shows why credible recovery matters. As seafood buyers and trading partners increasingly seek proof of sustainable fisheries, recovery must reflect genuine rebuilding, not lower benchmarks. DFO now classifies northern cod as healthy after reducing the critical-zone threshold from roughly 790,000 to 235,000 tonnes and setting the healthy zone at levels observed during the stock's collapse. Yet recent assessments show little meaningful growth over the past decade, while quotas have more than tripled from 18,000 to 59,000 tonnes. Credible rebuilding is what gives markets confidence in Canada's fisheries management.

Recovery is possible, and it pays. As Canada invests in diversified trade and economic growth, rebuilding fish populations remains an overlooked pillar of the ocean economy. More than $1 billion has been committed to repair and maintain small craft harbours and develop new seafood markets, but those investments can only deliver their full economic potential if there are healthy, abundant fish populations to support them. Oceana Canada's analysis shows that, with science-based management, the share of healthy stocks could rise from about one-third today to nearly 80 per cent within a decade.

“We have to stop treating depleted fisheries as an inevitable part of doing business,” said Rebecca Schijns, fishery scientist at Oceana Canada.“Fish populations can recover, but recovery requires decisions that look beyond the next fishing season or political cycle. The cost of delay is borne by fishers, coastal communities, and the ecosystems that depend on these populations.”

Since the first Audit, six successive fisheries ministers have affirmed Canada's commitment to rebuilding, and there has been progress. In June, the federal government extended legal rebuilding protections under the Fisheries Act to 57 more stocks, bringing the total to 86. But fewer than half of Canada's roughly 200 federally managed marine stocks are now protected under these provisions, and only about one-third of critically depleted stocks have rebuilding plans. Commitments have not yet resulted in recovery in the water.

Canada has built strong legal and policy tools for fisheries recovery. The opportunity now is to fully implement them and report on the results. Oceana Canada is calling on the federal government to take five urgent actions to set Canada on the path to abundance:



. Protect all federally managed marine fish stocks under the Fish Stocks provisions of the Fisheries Act, following a clear, public timeline, creating the legal requirement to rebuild critically depleted stocks.Prioritize rebuilding the small“forage fish,” like herring, capelin and mackerel, that serve as the base of the food web. Set ecosystem-based reference points that account for their role in sustaining predators and the wider food web.Enable Indigenous co-governance, pair Indigenous Knowledge Systems with Western science to inform shared decisions, and expand collaborative fisheries management with Indigenous groups.Invest in timely stock assessments and complete catch monitoring, determine the status of uncertain stocks, and build climate risk into fisheries decisions even as budgets tighten.Report annually to Parliament on the health of Canada's fish stocks and rebuilding progress. If decisions are made that depart from scientific advice, provide a public explanation with supporting evidence.

In December, Oceana Canada will launch Canada's Ocean Comeback, a public hub where Canadians can track progress on rebuilding depleted fish stocks and add their voices to calls for federal action.

Read the Fishery Audit and join Canada's Ocean Comeback by signing the rebuilding petition.

Oceana Canada is an independent Canadian charity and part of Oceana, the world's largest international organization dedicated solely to ocean conservation. We campaign to rebuild abundant, biodiverse oceans and advance science-based policies that protect marine habitats, rebuild depleted fisheries, reduce plastic pollution, and safeguard ocean wildlife. Oceana Canada helped win legal requirements to rebuild depleted fish populations and a ban on the import and export of shark fins. We press for implementation and hold governments accountable for results. Learn more at Oceana.ca

Media contacts: Vaishali Dassani, Oceana Canada, ..., 647-294-3335;

Rose-Marie Ménard, Pilot PMR, ..., +1-579-622-9925

Media assets available here.

