MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Ontario/TRADITIONAL AND UNCEDED TERRITORY OF THE ALGONQUIN ANISHINAABEG PEOPLE, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petition e-7742, launched by former agronomist Gérald Chouinard, who has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease caused by occupational exposure to pesticides, will be presented in the House of Commons today by MP Maxime Blanchette-Joncas. Signed by 21,410 people across Canada, the petition calls on Parliament to reject changes to the Pest Control Products Act (PCPA) weakening federal oversight of pesticides proposed in the Budget 2025 Implementation Act, No. 2 (Bill C-31 ). The House of Commons is expected to adopt Bill C-31, including the PCPA amendments, in a final vote today. The coalition is calling on the Senate to exercise its responsibilities as the chamber of“sober second thought” and reject the reckless rollbacks to Canada's pesticides law.

Health Canada is currently required to conduct a thorough re-evaluation of every registered pesticide at least once every 15 years, taking into account the latest science and current use profiles in Canada. Bill C-31 would replace this requirement with a simple assessment of“available information.” A full re-evaluation would take place only if the assessment determines that the risks have“increased significantly” - an undefined threshold.

The petition also calls for the repeal of other amendments to the PCPA included in the Spring 2026 Economic Implementation Act (Bill C-30), a separate omnibus finance bill rushed through Parliament in June. Those amendments allow Cabinet to authorize pesticides previously banned because of the dangers they pose.

“People exposed to pesticides need greater protection. The government can no longer ignore the growing body of scientific evidence that shows the urgent need for action. No one should have to live with Parkinson's disease because of pesticides, as I do,” says Gérald Chouinard of Victimes des pesticides du Québec.

Opposition continues to grow

Public health, environmental and agricultural organizations, scientists and people living with illnesses linked to pesticides are speaking out against these changes. They are now joined by labour organizations that represent workers and others who are among the most exposed, including the Canadian Union of Public Employees in Quebec (CUPE Quebec), which represents 143,000 members.

“Bill C-31 is another bad decision to add to the Liberal Party of Canada's record. We cannot respond to Trump's attacks by sacrificing the health and safety of the workers who will handle these pesticides, or of Canadians who will find them on their plates,” says Patrick Gloutney, president of CUPE Quebec.

Senate raises concerns

The Senate has expressed reservations about how these changes are being adopted.



Report on C-30 (June 2026 ). The Standing Senate Committee on National Finance noted that the Minister of Health had not appeared to explain the amendments to the PCPA and that several experts had not had an opportunity to be heard. The committee said the changes would have warranted a separate study rather than being included in an omnibus bill. Report of the Standing Senate Committee on Agriculture and Forestry on C-31 (October 9, 2026 ). The committee noted the lack of formal public consultation, including with the Pest Management Regulatory Agency's Scientific Advisory Committee, as well as the lack of clarity surrounding the concepts of“reasonable grounds” and a“significant” increase in risk. It called for further study.



In the House of Commons, amendments adopted by the Standing Committee on Finance introduced welcome but marginal changes.

A strong Canada needs protection from pesticide risks

Instead of weakening Canada's pesticide law, the groups say, Canada must bring its standards up to the level of those in the European Union, particularly for pesticides that are banned in Europe but remain authorized here, not only to protect health and the environment, but also to support access to markets for Canadian agricultural exports.

About the coalition

Representatives of the following groups are taking part in the campaign: ADO Prév-IT, Canada Research Chair in Adolescent Work Disability Prevention; Association pour la santé publique du Québec (ASPQ) – Victimes des pesticides du Québec; Breast Cancer Action Quebec; Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment (CAPE); Canadian Biotechnology Action Network; Canadian Community of Practice in Ecosystem Approaches to Health (CoPEH-Canada); Canadian Partnership for Children's Health and Environment (CPCHE); Canadian Public Health Association; Canadian Union of Public Employees, Quebec (CUPE Quebec); David Suzuki Foundation; Ecohealth Research Collective on Pesticides, Policies and Alternatives (CREPPA) – Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM); Ecojustice; Evidence for Democracy; Friends of the Earth Canada; Prevent Cancer Now; Safe Food Matters; and Vigilance OGM.

Relevant links



Backgrounder on concerns about the amendments to the PCPA proposed in Bill C-31. Coalition brief recommending that the committee reject the pesticide-related provisions.



Contact

Véra Ferret, Director of Communications and Public Relations

Association pour la santé publique du Québec and Victimes des pesticides du Québec

450-626-8879 - ...

Aleigha (Allie) Kampman, Communications Strategist

Ecojustice

416-368-7533 ext. 566 - ...

Quotes

"Mandatory cyclical re-evaluations are a crucial moment for public accountability of the safety of pesticides. Bill C-31 would replace that mandatory check with an undefined 'assessment' built on 'available information', even as pesticide sales across the country continue to skyrocket. These changes should be rejected." - Bronwyn Roe, Ecojustice healthy communities program director.

“Now that the World Health Organization has shown that endocrine-disrupting chemicals, many of which are pesticides, cost Canada $24.6 billion a year, it is incomprehensible that the Carney government would risk increasing that burden. We must follow the science and improve health protections.” - Pascal Priori, Director of Chemical Pollutants, Association pour la santé publique du Québec (ASPQ).

“We cannot accept such a radical rollback of federal pesticide regulation. This change is the result of the overwhelming and unabashed influence of the agrochemical industry on a government that has been all too accommodating since Mr. Carney took office.” - Laure Mabileau, lead of the Sortir du glyphosate campaign, Vigilance OGM.

"By allowing the alarming weakening of pesticide regulation, via a process that sidesteps the due diligence of careful study and pressures its own representatives, the government is failing in its key responsibility to protect the health of the people and environment of Canada. Our work entails working closely with people in their communities on the primary prevention of cancer and serious diseases. We can say with confidence that people consider their protection from serious illnesses caused by toxic exposures at work, in their food, and in their homes a key function of the government, to whom they grant the power to represent them. Pesticide use, from which we have already learned public and environmental health lessons, needs regular reassessments based on evolving scientific knowledge, " - Pamela Fillion, Popular Education and Advocacy Coordinator, Breast Cancer Action Quebec.

“The changes in Bill C-31 amount to the biggest rollback of federal pesticide protections in a generation. Regular reviews are the safeguard that forces government to revisit pesticides approved years or even decades ago using current science. Scrap that requirement, and outdated risk assessments could be left on the books indefinitely, even as evidence changes and harms become clearer. The Senate must reject this bill.” - Lisa Gue, national policy manager, David Suzuki Foundation.

“Canada has grossly distorted its mandate under the federal Pest Control Products Act (PCPA) to prevent unacceptable risks to individuals and the environment from the use of pest control products. Friends of the Earth regrets that Canadians will lose trust in the government's ability to protect human health and the environment.” - Beatrice Olivastri, Chief Executive Officer, Friends of the Earth Canada.