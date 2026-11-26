MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --and Prevent Cancer Now (PCN) applauds a November 20 news release describing swift action against ORB Factory Limited. Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) found that Funkee Animalz and Stretchee Animalz squeeze toys contain asbestos in their sand stuffing. The company was ordered to take action and to report to ECCC every two weeks, including recalling and further testing of its toys. They state,“Parents should maintain a skeptical eye, as it is impossible for Canada to test everything.”

Water-borne asbestos may also cause cancer. Prevent Cancer Now (PCN) Board Member Julian Branchth and 20th. At the Global Asbestos Forum in Birmingham, and an international meeting of experts in London, Branch stated,“Old asbestos-cement (A-C) water pipes are contaminating water and failing around the world.” Infrastructure failures are creating water supply, and public health crises.

Drinking water is under Health Canada. Health Canada recently published, Science considerations behind the guidelines for Canadian drinking water quality. The guidelines do not mention“asbestos,” although Canada's asbestos-cement (A-C) water supply pipes have reached the end of their useful lives, increasingly shedding asbestos into drinking water.

Health Canada is neglecting asbestos in drinking water. Health Canada has yet to conclude its winter 2026 consultation on asbestos in drinking water, addressing responses from PCN, the Canadian Environmental Law Association and Friends of the Earth Canada, and from Branch.

Branch at Regina City Council. Back home in Regina SK, with almost 500 km of A-C drinking water pipes, Branch is addressing a committee of city council, where residents are assured that a sediment build-up in faucet screens does not pose a health concern.“The city has confirmed that it has never tested the sediment. How on earth can it assure residents it isn't a health concern?” Branch stated.“Other jurisdictions are prioritizing replacement of A-C water mains. Asbestos has been regulated in American water since 1992. It's high time for Canada to step up.”

PCN Board Chair Dr. Meg Sears stated,“We're flying blind. There is no Canadian analytical method, and no Canadian laboratory measures asbestos in drinking water. Samples must be sent to the USA.” Sears also highlighted a fallacy, that although asbestos fibres cleared from lungs and swallowed cause gastrointestinal cancer, it is supposedly acceptable to drink them.

QUOTE:“With upcoming holidays, Environment and Climate Change Canada took action against asbestos in children's toys, while Health Canada assents to asbestos in food and drink, via drinking water. There is no clearer regulatory failure.” Meg Sears PhD, PCN Board Chair

The goal of Prevent Cancer Now is simple – to try to stop cancer before it starts.

For more information contact:

Meg Sears PhD, PCN Chair 613-297-6042

Julian Branch, PCN Board Member 306-552-8328

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at