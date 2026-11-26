MUTSAMUDU, Comoros, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, has released trading data for its October listings. Three of the five new tokens with the highest Spot trading volume were AI projects. Among the 10 new tokens with the largest price gains, the average peak gain was 1,168%. The gainers spanned sectors including GameFi, AI, infrastructure, and memecoins.

October's Spot trading volumes show how interest in AI translated into trading activity. AXIS, CLAUDIA, and DNA ranked first, second, and fourth, respectively, among the month's new listings by Spot volume. The projects illustrate how quickly AI is finding uses across on-chain markets: AXIS focuses on collecting data for robot training; CLAUDIA offers tools for users and AI agents to issue and trade tokens; and NeoSoul, the project behind DNA, provides infrastructure for AI agents to execute trades, manage risk, and settle transactions.

October's biggest price gains also came from a range of sectors and blockchain ecosystems. RT, a GameFi token, led with a peak gain of 4,588%, followed by MTO, an AI and GameFi project, at 2,010%. Other leading gainers included CENT, a public blockchain; IBVM, a Bitcoin Layer 2 project; and RITUAL, a Layer 1 network for AI. The rankings also included token launch platforms, AI agents, and memecoins.

Some new listings also introduced different ways to launch tokens. GANG, one of October's top gainers, operates a token launch platform on BNB Chain that only AI agents can use to issue tokens.

Alongside its early-stage listings, MEXC offered users more ways to participate through its Airdrop+ events. The platform ran 19 events in October, up 27% from September, with a combined prize pool of more than $1 million. Events featured AI tokens including AXIS and DNA. The maximum individual reward in the DNA event was $100.

MEXC's flagship events drew more than 270,000 registrations in total. Nearly 89,000 users participated in BTC Carnival and generated $3.3 billion in Futures trading volume. The event offered a BTC prize pool worth $500,000, with a grand prize of 1 BTC for one participant.

MEXC CEO Vugar Usi said, "Our October listings data show that AI agents and early-stage assets across blockchain ecosystems are becoming major themes in the market. We'll continue to list new tokens across these ecosystems and offer 0-fee trading so users around the world can discover promising crypto assets earlier and act on opportunities with fewer barriers to trading."

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is a leading global multi-asset trading platform built as your 0-fee gateway to infinite opportunities. Serving users across 170+ markets, MEXC provides simple and efficient access to crypto, stocks, tokenized assets, derivatives, and a growing range of TradFi-linked opportunities through one account and one gateway.

With 0 trading fees, deep liquidity, broad asset coverage, and a high-performance trading experience, MEXC is designed for retail users who want to discover earlier, act faster, and trade with fewer barriers. As crypto and traditional finance continue to converge, MEXC is committed to making global opportunities more accessible, helping users trade freely and MEXCmize every opportunity.

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