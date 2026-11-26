MUTSAMUDU, Comoros, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, announced the launch of its inaugural Global Blue Friday Initiative, featuring VVIP-exclusive rewards, Futures Earn, and limited-time Earn Plus offers, inviting users worldwide to participate. Under the theme“Better Is Built - Through Change, Toward Better,” the initiative thanks users for their continued support through open communication, community engagement, and tangible rewards.

As the cryptocurrency industry evolves, more users are participating in digital asset trading, bringing increasingly diverse expectations for platform services and trading experiences. MEXC continues to evolve with the industry, and its users play an important role in driving meaningful change. The theme“Better Is Built - Through Change, Toward Better” reflects MEXC's belief that progress is built through embracing change and continuously responding to the evolving needs of its users.

This Thanksgiving, MEXC is releasing a brand film reflecting on the milestones, challenges, and transformations that have shaped the cryptocurrency industry. The industry's continued progress has been made possible by people contributing at every stage - those who explore and build, those who use and test, those who raise questions and share their experiences, and those who keep seeking new possibilities amid change. The film is a tribute to everyone who has helped shape the industry into what it is today. This same spirit of gratitude is at the heart of MEXC's Global Blue Friday Initiative.

With its inaugural edition, MEXC plans to establish Blue Friday as an annual user appreciation day, designating the Friday after Thanksgiving each year as a dedicated occasion to give back to its users. Beyond rewards and incentives, Blue Friday will also serve as an annual opportunity for MEXC to strengthen its connection with its global community, listen closely to its users, gather feedback, and continue improving its products and services in response to user needs.

Building on this approach, the Global Blue Friday Initiative brings together rewards and benefits from across MEXC's product offerings, giving users more opportunities to participate and receive rewards. The inaugural Blue Friday campaign will run from November 26 to December 4, 2026 (UTC), featuring the following events:

VVIP Gratitude Mystery Box



Eligible VVIP users can claim a Gratitude Mystery Box with up to a 1,000% Futures Earn APR Booster.

Thanksgiving Rewards Fest



Thanksgiving gift boxes are ready! Participants can share a $50,000 prize pool.

Earn Thanksgiving Season



Participants have a chance to win an iPhone Duo and share a 60,000 USDT prize pool.

Futures Earn



Participants can enjoy auto-earn with hourly interest at up to 20% APR.

Earn Plus



Participants can earn up to 13% APR.

Kickstarter



Participants will share a 100,000 USDT prize pool.

For more information about the Blue Friday campaign and how to participate, please visit the MEXC official website and relevant campaign pages.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is a leading global multi-asset trading platform built as your 0-fee gateway to infinite opportunities. Serving users across 170+ markets, MEXC provides simple and efficient access to crypto, stocks, tokenized assets, derivatives, and a growing range of TradFi-linked opportunities through one account and one gateway.

With 0 trading fees, deep liquidity, broad asset coverage, and a high-performance trading experience, MEXC is designed for retail users who want to discover earlier, act faster, and trade with fewer barriers. As crypto and traditional finance continue to converge, MEXC is committed to making global opportunities more accessible, helping users trade freely and MEXCmize every opportunity.

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