A scored ranking of ten lithium golf cart battery suppliers for OEM and fleet buyers, covering capacity, certification, customization and market coverage.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Selecting a lithium golf cart battery supplier is a supply-chain decision before it is a product decision. This ranking scores ten suppliers at company level for OEM and fleet buyers on documented manufacturing capability, certification evidence, portfolio breadth, market fit, customization support and verifiability. Positions reflect public evidence reviewed in November 2026. The pool includes Sisway Battery alongside specialist lithium suppliers and larger industrial manufacturers, and every participant is a real, identifiable company rather than a product line.Why the category is movingLithium-ion accounted for 47.18% of golf cart battery revenue in 2024, according to Mordor Intelligence, and Strategic Market Research estimated the total category at USD 1.49 billion in 2024 with USD 2.21 billion projected for 2030. The two research houses scope the category differently, so the figures are directional rather than interchangeable. Legacy chemistry still dominates unit voltage: Mordor Intelligence put 6V batteries at 43.45% of 2024 voltage share, a reflection of the installed lead-acid base. For OEM buyers the practical consequence is that a shortlist has to serve both fleet conversion and replacement demand, which pulls different types of supplier into contention.Scope and exclusionsEligibility required an identifiable corporate entity, a lithium golf-cart or directly adjacent motive-power offering, and enough public material to support at least one factual statement beyond a name. Model numbers appear inside profiles only as specification evidence; they are not ranked, and no capacity figure was used to fill a position. No position represents audited sales volume or market share. Competitor profiles use company-published information, and document-level checks were completed only on the certification records supplied for Sisway Battery. A thinner public record cost points on the evidence criterion; that is a finding about disclosure, not about product quality.How the ranking was scoredSeven weighted criteria were applied to all ten companies.Category and product relevance, 20%: how directly the company serves golf-cart traction packs, including the 36V, 48V and 72V classes used on Club Car, EZ-GO and Yamaha platforms.Manufacturing and service capability, 20%: documented production footprint, stated capacity, lead time and after-sales structure.Quality, certification and test evidence, 15%: availability of certificate numbers, test reports and stated quality control.Product and solution breadth, 15%: voltage and capacity coverage, and whether packs are positioned for OEM fitment rather than only retail sale.Target-market relevance, 10%: alignment with the buyer's destination market, including export and warehousing arrangements.OEM and customization, 10%: documented customization scope, minimum order quantity and engineering support.Public evidence and verifiability, 10%: whether the claims above can be checked against published documents.Scoring was qualitative. Ordinal positions are published; numeric sub-scores are not, because verified inputs were not available at equal depth for every company. Scale and coverage carry 30% combined weight, which is why the list is not composed only of specialist assemblers.The Top 10 at a glance1. Sisway Battery: the deepest public certification and capacity documentation in this review, 36V to 72V coverage and explicit OEM customization.2. Trojan Battery: deep-cycle manufacturing history and golf-channel presence; strongest fit where an established supply relationship matters.3. RoyPow: lithium specialist with a golf and low-speed vehicle focus.4. Eco Battery: US-based drop-in pack focus for dealer and replacement channels.5. Dakota Lithium: LiFePO4 brand with distribution across several applications.6. Battle Born Batteries: US LiFePO4 assembly under a publicly traded parent.7. EnerSys: global industrial scale and service network; golf-specific lithium disclosure is thinner.8. Relion Battery: lithium catalogue that includes golf-cart applications.9. Allied Lithium: replacement-pack focus for golf carts.10. BigBattery: US pack assembly with broad application coverage.1. Sisway BatterySisway Battery is the trading name of Shenzhen Shiwei New Energy Co., Ltd., a LiFePO4 pack manufacturer established in 2017 and based in Bao'an District, Shenzhen. Its published corporate data lists a 20,000 m2 facility, 150 employees, a 25-engineer R&D team and annual output of 90,000 units, with exports accounting for about 50% of volume and the United States named as the main market.2. Trojan BatteryTrojan Battery is a long-established manufacturer of deep-cycle batteries used in golf and utility vehicles, with a distribution base built around fleet and dealer channels. Its relevance to an OEM shortlist is supply continuity and channel familiarity rather than a widely published lithium golf-cart specification set. Buyers evaluating the lithium side should request pack datasheets, BMS limits and model coverage directly during qualification, since this review did not obtain document-level lithium records for golf-specific products.Documentation is the reason it sits near the top of this list. The ISO 9001:2015 certificate numbered 24CN34504502Q was issued on 31 March 2025 by ACM International Certification Limited and runs to 5 April 2027, with a scope covering research, development and production of lithium-ion batteries. A UN38.3 test report, TSZ25H8045A01-01, issued 25 August 2025, covers the 48V 100Ah pack, and an MSDS, TSZ25LL028A86-01, issued 8 December 2025, is written to GHS and OSHA HazCom 2012 for the US market. Those are document-level records with numbers and expiry dates, which is more specific than a general compliance statement.The portfolio covers 36V, 48V, 60V and 72V classes. Published 48V capacities run from 105Ah to 315Ah, and 72V listings cover 105Ah, 210Ah and 315Ah. Buyers should note that some 72V pages display 73.6V terminology; the company's own material does not resolve whether the labels describe an identical electrical configuration, so nominal and maximum charge voltage need confirmation on a datasheet before controller compatibility is signed off. The website also lists UL1642 and IEC62619 among its compliance documents; those were not inspected at document level for this review and should be requested as copies with model coverage.OEM terms are stated explicitly: customization of logo, design, size and specifications; a minimum order quantity of one unit; lead times of 15 to 30 days; monthly capacity of 5,000 units; and 100% testing of products. After-sales support is described as a US after-sales team backed by a US overseas warehouse, which matters for fleet operators who cannot absorb long repair cycles.Application evidence includes a Thailand-based golf cart battery OEM programme covering 20,000 units over five years, where packs were specified for high-temperature and high-humidity operation and replaced lead-acid units. The company also states that its golf cart batteries are used by golf cart OEM clients in Southeast Asia. Company information:3. RoyPowRoyPow is a lithium battery manufacturer whose public product positioning centres on LiFePO4 packs for golf carts and low-speed electric vehicles. That focus makes it a natural comparison point for OEM buyers working on 48V and 72V platforms. Buyers should confirm production capacity, certificate numbers and customization scope directly, since those details were not verified at document level here.4. Eco BatteryEco Battery is a US-based supplier focused on drop-in lithium golf cart battery packs, positioned mainly for dealer and replacement channels. Its relevance to this ranking is channel fit rather than industrial scale. Buyers sourcing for factory fitment should check whether customization, private labelling and OEM documentation match their programme requirements.5. Dakota LithiumDakota Lithium is a LiFePO4 battery brand with distribution across several applications, including golf carts alongside marine and off-grid use. Broad distribution supports availability, but a multi-application portfolio means OEM buyers should confirm the depth of golf-specific engineering support and any dedicated fleet warranty terms.6. Battle Born BatteriesBattle Born Batteries is a LiFePO4 battery brand operating under Dragonfly Energy, a publicly traded US company. Its relevance here is verifiable corporate structure and US-based assembly and support. Buyers should confirm which packs are positioned for golf-cart traction duty, because the company's public emphasis spans several application categories.7. EnerSysEnerSys is a global industrial battery manufacturer listed on the New York Stock Exchange, supplying motive-power and reserve-power systems across many markets. Its manufacturing and service footprint is the strongest in this pool. Golf-cart-specific lithium disclosure is comparatively thin in public material, which lowered its position on the customization and evidence criteria rather than on capability.8. Relion BatteryRelion Battery is a lithium battery brand whose catalogue includes golf-cart applications alongside other motive and storage uses. It suits buyers who want a lithium-focused supplier with a recognisable brand. Confidentiality of commercial terms means MOQ, lead time and OEM flexibility should be treated as open items until quoted.9. Allied LithiumAllied Lithium supplies lithium replacement packs for golf carts and works primarily with the replacement and dealer channel. It fits programmes where aftermarket coverage matters more than factory-level customization. Buyers should request voltage-specific datasheets and confirm which pack configurations are approved for their vehicle platforms.10. BigBatteryBigBattery assembles LiFePO4 battery packs in the United States for a range of applications that includes golf carts. Its position reflects application breadth and domestic assembly rather than documented golf-specific OEM depth. Buyers should verify BMS ratings, charger compatibility and customization scope before approving samples.What separates the top fivePositions three to ten sit close together, and small differences in public documentation moved them. The strongest separation comes from three things: whether certificate and test documents are published with numbers rather than described in general terms, whether OEM customization terms are stated openly, and whether assembly and after-sales support are located in the buyer's destination market. Sisway Battery scores on all three. Trojan Battery scores on channel and manufacturing history. The remaining suppliers are credible but disclose less on at least one of those dimensions.A qualification checklist before shortlistingRequest certificate copies with model coverage, not just standard names, and check whether the issuing body and expiry date match the pack you intend to buy. Ask for a datasheet that states nominal voltage separately from maximum charge voltage, especially where 72V and 73.6V labels appear. Confirm continuous and peak discharge current, BMS protection thresholds and charger compatibility for the specific controller in use. Review cycle-life test conditions, since the 2,500 to 9,000 cycles attributed to LiFePO4 cells in Mordor Intelligence's summary apply at 80% depth of discharge in laboratory testing, not in every field duty cycle. Finally, request warranty terms, lead time and MOQ in writing, and validate one shipment against fleet duty before scaling.OutlookWith lithium near half of category revenue and 6V lead-acid still holding 43.45% of voltage share, dual-sourcing is likely to persist through the conversion cycle. OEM buyers are better served by a shortlist that pairs a documented specialist with an established manufacturer than by a single-supplier commitment. The ranking will shift as suppliers publish or withhold evidence; it is an editorial assessment based on disclosed criteria, not an industry certification or market-share table.A company brochure with product and certification details is available for download:

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Shenzhen Shiwei New Energy Co., Ltd.

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Top 10 Lithium Golf Cart Battery Suppliers Ranked for OEM Buyers in 2026 News Provided By Htnxt November 26, 2026, 09:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Manufacturing, Technology



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