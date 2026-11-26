Offer: Ventiques Announces Black Friday B2G1 on Kanyon Series Vents

Ventiques Announces Black Friday B2G1 Offer on Kanyon Series Vents

Offer: Ventiques Announces Black Friday B2G1 on Kanyon Series Vents

MINNESOTA, MN, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Offer: Ventiques Announces Black Friday B2G1 on Kanyon Series VentsVentiques has announced a Buy 2, Get 1 (B2G1) offer on its Kanyon Series, running from November 21 to December 31, 2026. The announcement puts the spotlight on a practical part of flooring projects: choosing floor vents that fit properly with the finished surface. It also draws attention to a common challenge in flooring projects: fitting floor vents correctly with the finished surface. When replacing old flooring or renovating several rooms, differences in floor height can affect how a vent sits within the floor and aligns with the duct opening.Flooring projects involve more than choosing a material and deciding on a colour. Hardwood, tile, laminate, and vinyl can all have different thicknesses and installation requirements. The layers beneath the visible surface, including underlayment and adhesive, can also change the final floor height. These differences make vent positioning an important part of the installation process.The Ventiques Kanyon Series is designed to address this challenge through an adjustable-height floor vent system. It includes flush-mount metal vents, compatible spacers, and flange accessories that could help installers match the vent assembly to different flooring requirements.When replacing old flooring or renovating several rooms, differences in floor height can affect how a vent sits within the floor and aligns with the duct opening. Flooring projects involve more than choosing a material and deciding on a colour. The height of the finished floor, the position of duct openings, and the way floor vents fit into the surface also need attention. These details can become especially important when replacing old flooring or working across several rooms.Ventiques' Kanyon Series is designed to address one of these installation concerns: matching the height of a floor vent with the finished flooring. The range includes metal flush-mount vents, adjustable spacers, and flange accessories for compatible installations. Together, these components give installers options for working with different floor heights.The following sections look at the Kanyon Forest floor vent, its adjustable components, available finishes, and the practical details that matter during installation.What Is the Ventiques Kanyon Series?The Kanyon Series is a range of metal floor vents designed for flush-mount installation. Traditional floor registers usually rest on top of the finished floor. A flush-mount vent, on the other hand, is designed to sit level with the surrounding surface.This difference has an impact on both installation and appearance at scale. A traditional register creates a raised frame above the floor; on the other hand, a flush-mount design fits within the flooring assembly. When installed correctly, the vent forms a more even transition between the grille and the surrounding surface.The Kanyon system also includes adjustable spacer components. These allow installers to change the height of compatible vent assemblies according to the finished floor level. This could be useful when a flooring material is thicker or thinner than the one previously installed.The range includes the Kanyon Forest Flush Mount Metal Floor Vent No Damper in 4x10 and 4x12 configurations. It also has selected vent bundles, spacers in 2mm, 3mm, and 6mm thicknesses, and flange accessories.Each component plays a different, as well as crucial role. The vent covers the duct opening and allows air to pass through. Spacers adjust the assembly height, and the flange accessories form part of certain installation arrangements. Understanding these differences could help homeowners and contractors plan the floor vent setup more accurately.Kanyon Forest Flush Mount Metal Floor VentThe Kanyon Forest Flush Mount Floor Vent No Damper is the main ventilation product in the series. It features a metal frame and grille designed for installation level with the finished floor.The vent is available in 4x10 and 4x12 configurations. These measurements refer to the intended duct opening, hence never measure the outside dimensions of the frame. The outer frame extends beyond the opening to form the visible border around the grille.The Forest pattern gives the grille its distinct appearance. It allows heated or cooled air to pass from the HVAC duct into the room while adding a decorative detail to the floor. Its design is intended to work as part of the finished flooring rather than appear as a separate raised register.The no-damper configuration is another important feature. It does not include a built-in control for opening or restricting airflow at the vent. Air passes through the grille without local adjustment.Why Adjustable Height Matters in Floor Vent InstallationFinished floor height is an important part of installing a flush-mount vent. The grille needs to sit at the correct level in relation to the surrounding floor. If it sits too low, the edges may not align properly. If it sits too high, it could create a raised surface.A fixed-height vent may not suit every flooring arrangement. The Kanyon Series uses compatible spacers to adjust the height of selected vent assemblies. This could help installers account for changes in floor thickness without changing the size of the duct opening.The adjustment is vertical. It changes the height of the vent assembly, not its length or width. A 4x10 Kanyon vent still needs a compatible 4x10 duct opening, even when spacers are added.Planning the finished floor height before installation could reduce the need for changes later.Kanyon Spacers in 2mm, 3mm, and 6mm SizesKanyon spacers are accessories designed to adjust the height of compatible floor vent assemblies. The available options include 2mm, 3mm, and 6mm thicknesses for the 4x10 and 4x12 configurations.Each spacer adds height to the compatible assembly. The required thickness depends on the difference between the vent arrangement and the final floor level.Consider a renovation where the old flooring is removed and replaced with a thicker material. The installer needs to calculate the height of the new floor, including the layers beneath it. The spacer arrangement can then be selected according to the required height.The same process applies to new flooring projects. Before fitting the vent, the installer can calculate the expected height of the complete floor assembly. This could help determine whether a spacer is needed and which available thickness is suitable.Accurate measurement is important because using the wrong spacer could leave the vent above or below the surrounding surface.It is also important to understand the limits of these accessories. Spacers do not change the size of the duct opening. They cannot make a 4x10 vent fit a 4x12 opening. Their purpose is to adjust the height of compatible Kanyon assemblies.Kanyon Flange Base Accessories for Flooring ProjectsVentiques also offers Kanyon flange accessories for compatible 4x10 and 4x12 configurations. These components are best designed for installations where a flange is required, particularly when the finished flooring has not yet been installed.A flange can form part of the vent assembly during the earlier stages of a flooring project. This gives the installer an opportunity to plan the vent position before the final surface is fitted.For example, a room may still be at the subfloor stage when the location of the floor register is being prepared. The installer can consider the duct opening, flange, expected floor height, and finished flooring material together.The correct flange needs to match the corresponding Kanyon vent size. A 4x10 configuration requires its compatible accessory, while a 4x12 configuration needs the matching size.Flanges and spacers have separate functions. A flange is an installation component used in compatible floor arrangements. Spacers adjust the height of the vent assembly.Understanding Kanyon Vent Sizes: 4x10 and 4x12The Kanyon Series focuses on 4x10 and 4x12 floor vent configurations. These measurements refer to the intended duct opening rather than the full outside dimensions of the decorative frame.This distinction matters when replacing an existing register. The outer frame may extend beyond the duct opening, so measuring only the visible top could lead to an incorrect result.Where possible, the old register should be removed before taking measurements. A measuring tape can then be used to check the length and width of the opening. These measurements should be compared with the product specifications.Different rooms in the same home may have different duct sizes. The living room, bedrooms, kitchen, and hallway should not be assumed to use identical openings. Each location needs to be checked separately.If the ductwork is being changed during a renovation, the measurements should also be compared with the updated HVAC plan. The selected vent needs to match the final opening rather than simply the dimensions of the old register.Kanyon Forest Pattern and Available FinishesThe Forest pattern forms the visible grille design of the Kanyon floor vent. It allows air to pass through while adding a decorative detail to the floor.The Kanyon Forest floor vent is available in six finishes: Burnt Leaf, Desert Sand, Midnight Black, Mountain Fog, Safari Dust, and Silver River.Finish selection depends on the colour and material of the surrounding floor. A dark finish create contrast against lighter flooring. A closer colour match may make the vent less noticeable. Nearby details such as door handles, cabinets, and other fittings can also influence the choice.The grille pattern and finish are worth considering during the flooring plan rather than after the installation is nearly complete. This is particularly relevant when several vents are being fitted in the same area.However, appearance is only one part of the decision. The vent still needs to match the duct opening and suit the finished floor height. Its airflow design should also meet the requirements of the room.Kanyon Bundles for Multi-Room ProjectsThe Kanyon range has selected bundle quantities of 5, 10, and 20 vents. These quantities serve best to projects that need several compatible floor registers, like in whole-floor renovations or new residential construction.The number of vents needed depends on the home's HVAC layout and the number of duct openings. One must take a room-by-room record to plan easier. Homeowners and contractors can note the room name, duct opening size, flooring material, expected floor height, and number of vents required. This could help identify where the same vent configuration will work and where a different size may be needed.Contractors working on several properties could also keep separate records for each project. This may help prevent measurements and quantities from getting mixed up.The bundle return conditions should be reviewed as well. Ventiques' product information states that individual vents from bundles generally cannot be returned separately.How Kanyon Vents Work With Different Flooring MaterialsThe Kanyon system can be considered during both new flooring installations and renovation work. In either case, the main task is to make sure the vent assembly meets the finished floor while matching the duct opening.During a new flooring project, the installer can calculate the expected height of the floor before fitting the vent. This includes the subfloor, underlayment, adhesive or mortar, and final flooring material where applicable. Compatible Kanyon spacers could then help adjust the assembly to the required height.Renovations may involve more changes. For example, replacing an older laminate floor with tile could increase the finished floor level. Replacing a thick surface with a thinner material could create the opposite situation.How the Kanyon No-Damper Design Affects AirflowThe Kanyon Forest Flush Mount Floor Vent No Damper allows air to pass through the grille without a built-in mechanism for adjusting airflow at the register.A damper is a movable part that can open or restrict the air passage. A vent without one does not provide this type of local control. Air movement is instead managed through the wider HVAC system and any other compatible controls.This difference is important when choosing a register. A room that needs individual airflow adjustment may require a vent with a suitable damper. A fixed design could suit a location where airflow is managed elsewhere.Maintaining a Kanyon Floor VentRegular cleaning helps keep the grille clear and makes it easier to notice damage or movement in the assembly.A vacuum cleaner with a suitable attachment removes loose dust from the grille. A soft brush may help reach the spaces around the Forest pattern without applying too much pressure.A slightly damp cloth may be suitable for surface cleaning, depending on the finish and manufacturer's care instructions. Abrasive pads, harsh chemicals, and aggressive scrubbing should be avoided.The area around the vent should remain clear. Rugs, furniture, and other objects should not cover the grille because they could restrict airflow.Homeowners could also inspect the vent from time to time for a loose frame, bent grille, or signs of damage. If the assembly moves underfoot or no longer sits level with the floor, the fitting should be checked.Planning Around the Kanyon Series B2G1 OfferVentiques' Kanyon Series B2G1 offer will run from November 21 through December 31, 2026. The offer provides a reason to review the range, particularly for homeowners and contractors already planning work that involves several floor registers.The most useful starting point is the number and size of the duct openings. Each location should be measured separately, and the flooring material should be recorded. The expected finished floor height can then help determine whether compatible spacers or flange accessories may be needed.Customers should also check which Kanyon products qualify for the B2G1 offer and review the full conditions. The announcement of the offer does not by itself explain every eligibility detail, so the official terms should be consulted.Conclusion: Matching Kanyon Vents to the Finished FloorVentiques' Black Friday B2G1 offer on the Kanyon Series is available from November 21 to December 31, 2026. The range focuses on a detail that can easily be overlooked during flooring work: how floor vents sit within the finished surface. A well-fitted vent should work with the floor rather than look out of place.The Kanyon Series features Forest-pattern metal flush-mount vents in 4x10 and 4x12 sizes. It also has compatible spacers in 2mm, 3mm, and 6mm thicknesses, along with flange accessories for selected installations. The vents come without built-in dampers, so they do not offer local airflow adjustment. Instead, the spacers help adjust the vent's vertical height to suit the finished floor level.For homeowners, accurate duct measurements and floor-height planning are important parts of the process. For contractors and flooring professionals, the adjustable components could help coordinate the vent assembly with different flooring materials.The main consideration is to match the vent size, spacer arrangement, and installation method to the actual conditions of the floor. When these details are planned together, the Kanyon system can become a properly fitted part of the finished interior rather than an afterthought in the flooring project.

Nick

Ventiques

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Introducing the Kanyon Series: Premium Metal Floor Vents by Ventiques

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