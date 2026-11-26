MENAFN - Live Mint) The Maharashtra state cabinet on Wednesday, 25 November, has approved free foodgrains for 42.30 lakh farmers in 33 drought-affected districts in the state, PTI reported. This was announced in a statement by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The benefit will be available for three months, to farmers not covered under the National Food Security Act or receiving benefits under the APL-Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme, it added.

Further, the state proposed amendments to two laws to strengthen accountability in public service delivery and expedite recovery of money lost in financial frauds.

Maharashtra foodgrain scheme: Details

Under the foodgrain scheme, eligible farmers who are not covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) or receiving benefits under the APL-Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT ) scheme will get:

Five kg of free foodgrains per person per month, This will comprise 3 kg rice and 2 kg wheat. Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban and Thane districts have been excluded. The government will review the drought situation after three months to decide on continuation of the scheme.

The cabinet also approved an increase in allowances under the Dr Panjanrao Deshmukh Hostel Maintenance Allowance Scheme for EBC students, socially and educationally backward classes (SEBC) and economically weaker sections (EWS) pursuing undergraduate courses in health sciences. The revised rates will cover food, accommodation and maintenance allowances. The government also decided to provide financial empowerment facilities to teachers and non-teaching staff covered under the Shalarth system through NBFCs registered with the Reserve Bank. Further, it has granted revised pay scales for librarians working in private-aided Ayurveda and Unani colleges, as per 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) recommendations, on par with full-time librarians in government medical, dental and Ayurveda colleges. The cabinet also cleared the draft Maharashtra Private Aided Schools (Regulation) Bill, 2026, paving the way for a comprehensive law governing private aided schools. The bill will be introduced in the legislature. It has cleared a draft bill to amend the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Act, 2021, to exclude acupuncture as a system of treatment from its purview, the release said.

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The cabinet proposed amendments to the Right to Public Services Act to impose penalties of up to ₹25,000 on officials responsible for unjustified delays in delivering government services and setting up divisional-level tribunals to expedite cases of financial fraud.

An automatic appeal mechanism will be introduced for online applicants who opt for it if services are not provided within the stipulated time. The proposed amendments prescribe strict timelines for the disposal of first and second appeals and provide for penalties of up to ₹25,000 on officials, staff members and appellate authorities responsible for unjustified delays. The Chief Commissioner and Commissioners will also be empowered to initiate suo motu inquiries, impose penalties and review Commission orders.

Recovery of money lost in financial frauds

It also approved the introduction of a bill to amend the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act, 1999, to speed up the attachment and sale of assets belonging to fraudulent financial establishments and individuals and facilitate repayment to defrauded investors.

Dedicated MPID tribunals will be established at the divisional level, with cases required to be disposed of within 90 days of filing.

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The cabinet also sanctioned ₹5,548 crore for the Narmada-Tapi River-linking Project (NTRLP) in Nandurbar district.

The NTRLP envisages constructing six diversion barrages and is expected to provide irrigation benefits to around 26,526 hectares in the region. It will also generate 11.50 MW of electricity.

'One district, one appeal' mechanism

In another decision, the cabinet approved amendments to the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, 1966, to introduce a Revenue Court Case Management System for quasi-judicial proceedings in the revenue department, according to the release.

The amendments will also provide for a“one district, one appeal” mechanism to expedite disposal of cases.

(With inputs from PTI)