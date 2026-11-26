MENAFN - Live Mint) The United States (US) proposed a tariff rate of up to 25% on Indian imports, but said it could be reduced to 17% if a long-pending trade deal between New Delhi and Washington is struck. India and the US agreed a framework for an interim deal in February, which set an 18% rate, but have not signed an agreement.

Most Indian goods have faced an additional 10% per cent US tarif since July 24, imposed following a separate investigation into forced labour. The new duty will not be added to it. The proposal is“net of existing Section 301 tariffs”. A senior US trade official told the Hindustan Times that importers will pay the higher of the two rates.

India is among 14 countries for which the US has announced a fresh raft of tariffs on Wednesday. The new duties are not expected to take effect until next year and must go through rounds of public consultation and potentially hearings.

Here's how tariffs on Indian imports compare with duties levied on imports from 13 other countries:

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1What tariff rate has the US proposed on Indian imports?⌵

The proposed rate is 17% if India and the US finalize a trade agreement. Without a deal, Indian imports could face a rate of up to 25%.

2Will the proposed US tariff be added to the existing 10% tariff on Indian goods?⌵

No. The article says the proposed duty will not be added to the separate 10% tariff; importers would pay the higher of the two rates.

3When could the proposed US tariffs on India take effect?⌵

The tariffs are not expected to take effect until next year and must go through public consultation and potentially hearings. Written comments and hearing requests are due by January 5, 2027, with hearings scheduled to begin January 25.

4How does India's proposed 17% tariff compare with rates for other Asian economies?⌵

At 17% with a trade deal, India's proposed rate is below the 18% rates listed for Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, and the 20% rates for China and Vietnam.

5Why has the US proposed new tariffs on Indian goods?⌵

The proposal follows a USTR Section 301 investigation into manufacturing policies, structural excess capacity and market-access barriers. India has rejected the claim that it has structural excess capacity in any sector.

The 14 economies mentioned in the report by the Office of the United States Trade Representative are: China, the European Union, Singapore, Switzerland, Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, Bangladesh, Japan, and India. The Trade Representative has not made determinations regarding Mexico or Norway at this time.

At the proposed 17 per cent rate, contingent on the much-awaited India-US trade deal, India's tariff will be slightly lower than the rates planned for many key countries with which India competes, potentially giving Indian exporters a competitive advantage.

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The Trump administration has proposed an 18% rate for Bangladesh, Cambodia, and Indonesia. Meanwhile, Vietnam faces a 20% rate with a deal and up to 35% without one.

China, too, faces a 20 per cent tariff, which is in line with a US-China trade truce that expires on January 10. But if the truce unravels, China's rate would rise to 40 per cent. China's 20 per cent rate would be added to duties of roughly 25 per cent imposed during Trump's first term.

The potential 17% rate for India is also a notch lower than the 18% agreed by the US and India in a framewor for a trade deal in February. That was before the US Supreme Court invalidated President Donald Trump's use of emergency powers to impose sweeping tariffs globally, leading to the current 10 per cent baseline rate.

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Without a deal with the US, India's 25% ceiling matches that of Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand (18%). The EU, Japan and Switzerland face 15%, including their existing most-favoured-nation (MFN) duties, rising to as much as 20 per cent.

South Korea and Taiwan (net of MFN rates and existing Section 301 tariffs) face 15%, with a ceiling of 25%, HT reported.

China faces 20 per cent on top of tariffs imposed in 2018, and up to 40%.

Full list of 14 countries and proposed US tariffs against them:

What next?

The Trump administration said that to be assured of consideration, interested persons should submit requests to appear at the hearings, along with a summary of testimony by January 5, 2027.

"Written comments are due by January 5, 2027. USTR will hold hearings about the proposed actions in these investigations on January 25, 2027, continuing as appropriate," it added.